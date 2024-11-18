Forgot password
A MOUZ player sits at his PC at ESL Pro League Season 20.
Photo by Viola Schuldner via ESL
Category:
Counter-Strike

All teams qualified for Perfect World CS2 Shanghai Major

The competitors at the first Asian Counter-Strike Major are slowly stacking up.
Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|

Published: Nov 18, 2024 06:08 am

After years of holding the CS:GO and Counter-Strike 2 Majors in Europe or the Americas, Valve is finally bringing the tournament to Asia. Shanghai, one of the biggest cities on the continent, will be the first to host the CS2 tournament.

The Chinese Major will feature 24 teams from all over the world. With the RMRs currently taking place in Shanghai, we have a list of all the squads who have already booked their flights to the event.

All teams qualified for Perfect World CS2 Major

New Team Liquid rifler jks smiles after a won round while playing at BLAST Premier Fall Final 2024.
Liquid are among the teams patiently waiting for the Major to begin. Photo by Stephanie Lindgren via BLAST

The Americas and Asia RMRs have finished, with the European teams battling it out for spots at the Major. Unlike the other regions, European squads can claim one of the eight direct spots at the Elimination Stage, with the first going to MOUZ.

Here’s how the qualified teams have panned out so far. We will update the list when more teams qualify for the Major.

Teams qualified for PW CS2 Major Elimination StageTeams qualified for PW CS2 Major Opening Stage
MOUZ (Europe RMR A)Team Liquid (Americas RMR)
Vitality (Europe RMR A)FURIA (Americas RMR)
TBD (Europe)paiN (Americas RMR)
TBD (Europe)Imperial (Americas RMR)
TBD (Europe)Complexity (Americas RMR)
TBD (Europe)Wildcard (Americas RMR)
TBD (Europe)MIBR (Americas RMR)
TBD (Europe)FlyQuest (Asia RMR)
The MongolZ (Asia RMR)
Rare Atom (Asia RMR)
TBD (Europe)
TBD (Europe)
TBD (Europe)
TBD (Europe)
TBD (Europe)
TBD (Europe)

When does the Perfect World CS2 Major start?

The Perfect World CS2 Major’s Opening Stage kicks off on Nov. 30. The following part of the tournament, the Elimination Stage, will feature 16 teams.

The Elimination Stage will last for 11 days, from Dec. 5 to 15. The format remains unchanged when compared to the last few Majors, meaning single-elimination playoffs follow two Swiss Stages.

Author
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
Freelance Writer at Dot Esports. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.
