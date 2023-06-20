OG benches 2 CS:GO players—including a superstar

OG is selling star CS:GO AWPer degster and rifler Adam “⁠NEOFRAG⁠” Zouhar as part of its roster overhaul ahead of the release of CS2 this summer, the organization announced on June 20.

This announcement partially confirms a joint report between HLTV and French website 1pv.fr on June 19, which said OG would part ways with degster and NEOFRAG to rebuild around its former in-game leader Nemanja “⁠nexa⁠” Isaković, rifler Maciej “⁠F1KU⁠” Miklas, and AWPer Iulian “⁠regali⁠” Harjău.

“It has been a pleasure to have them [degster and NEOFRAG] here with us, especially making history with our first Major appearances since joining CS:GO,” OG said in a statement. “As we enter the new season, however, we have decided to build a new direction for the team and allow both of them to explore options for their futures. More updates around the roster are coming soon.”

NEOFRAG had been a part of OG since May 2022, while degster joined the European team in June 2022 and officially in July 2022. Degster has been the best player on OG’s roster since his arrival, having averaged a 1.15 rating in the past 12 months, according to HLTV.

The now-benched duo most notably helped OG qualify for the final two CS:GO Majors—IEM Rio in November 2022 and BLAST Paris in May—which the organization failed to do before their arrivals.

OG has little to almost no time at all to sign permanent players for its CS:GO roster or go after some temporary stand-ins. The organization is slated to compete in the BLAST Premier Fall Groups from July 13 to 23 and the roster lock for the competition is set for Thursday, June 22. At least nexa is still under contract with OG and regali is a free agent, which will surely speed up the negotiations.

