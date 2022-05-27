F1KU and NEOFRAG sign with OG

OG’s CS:GO division has once again been completed. The organization revealed that it has signed F1KU and NEOFRAG to the lineup today.

Both players will replace valde and niko, who have been placed on the bench this month—the former a few weeks ago, while the latter was released from the active lineup just yesterday. This news also confirms the recent Dexerto report about OG’s future, which indicated that the team would sign both players.

Both new OG players are relatively young, since F1KU is just 19-year-old, while NEOFRAG is 21. Both also come from teams that have rarely had the chance to play in big events in the Counter-Strike ecosystem, in which OG regularly participates. F1KU spent the last three years in the Polish x-kom AGO roster, while NEOFRAG had been in SINNERS Esports since the beginning of 2020.

“They have already shown during the last year in SINNERS and AGO that they have the skillset to help push our team to new heights,” says Casper “ruggah” Due, the coach of OG.

This revamp of the OG roster follows disappointing results that have happened over the last weeks. The team failed to qualify for the PGL Antwerp CS:GO Major, and earlier placed 13-16th at the IEM Katowice 2022.

At the beginning of the year, though, OG advanced to the BLAST Premier Spring Final 2022. The event begins on June 15 and takes place in Lisbon, where the team are currently bootcamping, judging by the statement. The squad is scheduled to take place in a Showmatch in the city against MIBR later today.