OG overhauls CS:GO roster for CS2 with Fnatic and BIG castoffs

OG announced significant changes to its CS:GO roster for the second semester of 2023 on June 30 following lackluster results in the first six months of the year.

The European organization has brought back in-game leader Nemanja “⁠nexa⁠” Isaković, completed the signing of the AWPer Iulian “⁠regali⁠” Harjău after his brief period as a stand-in during May, and rounded out the lineup with the additions of former BIG and Fnatic players Nils “⁠k1to⁠” Gruhne and Dion “⁠FASHR⁠” Derksen, respectively.

This marks nexa’s return to the active lineup after the Serbian IGL spent nearly five months on the bench. He played his last tournament under the OG banner at IEM Katowice in February and stepped down immediately for personal reasons.

Regali, on the other hand, got signed on a full-time basis after proving his worth during his nine days as a stand-in for OG during CCT South Europe Series four and, most notably, IEM Dallas. The young Romanian AWPer was given the hard task of replacing star sniper degster and completely held his own. Regali averaged a fabulous 1.21 rating in 15 maps played with OG, according to HLTV, despite barely practicing with the rest of the team.

Related: Live Counter-Strike 2023 roster tracker: CS:GO signings and rumors ahead of CS2 release

The signings of k1to and FASHR are the ones that will raise question marks. The rifling duo is certainly experienced, having competed in all kinds of tier-one tournaments for BIG and Fnatic, but they arrive to OG after being essentially discarded by their previous teams ahead of CS2‘s release this summer.

Taking into consideration that Polish rifler Maciej “F1KU” Miklas—the only player who survived OG’s roster overhaul—is not known for being a tremendous fragger, it sure seems like OG will lack firepower with k1to and FASHR playing some of the roles that once belonged to Shahar “flameZ” Shushan. The Israeli star was one of OG’s best players, but he left to join Vitality during this off-season

This new OG lineup will debut at the BLAST Premier Fall Groups on July 14.

About the author