CS legend dupreeh seeks new team to win sixth Major with after Vitality officially swaps in flameZ

Team Vitality has officially moved on from legendary Danish Counter-Strike phenom Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen today, just a month removed from the team’s ultimate triumph and dupreeh’s record-breaking achievement at the BLAST Paris Major. While he’s already considered one of the game’s greats, he’s not ready to hang up his mouse and keyboard just yet, though.

Vitality has also announced the signing of Shahar “flameZ” Shushan following the expiration of his contract with OG. The young star is the second Israeli-born player to be featured on the active Vitality lineup alongside Lotan “Spinx” Giladi. FlameZ’s departure from OG is part of a sizable rebuild endeavor, with OG having moved NEOFRAG and degster to the transfer list earlier this week.

… A New One Begins



Welcome to the hive @flameZcsgo & Happy Birthday 🐝 pic.twitter.com/ZzAM6u5dNh — Team Vitality 🐝 (@TeamVitality) June 22, 2023

Dupreeh’s stint with Vitality has come to an end now after one and a half years. The French/former Astralis core project started out slow but really came together over the past nine months, with trophies raised at ESL Pro League, IEM Rio, and of course at the unforgettable BLAST Paris Major. It was that win that pushed dupreeh into history, becoming the first and so far only player to win five CS Majors.

In a thread on Twitter, though, dupreeh made it clear he’s not satisfied with only five. Dupreeh said he was surprised by the Vitality decision, expressing that the roster hadn’t reached “the end of the road yet.”

Would love to win my 6th Major in my hometown next year, but winning a Major is not easy.



I would need to find a team and an organisation, who share my ambition, professionalism and willingness to sacrifice to achieve a common goal



2/3 — Peter Rasmussen (@dupreeh) June 22, 2023

“I still feel I am on the top of my game and will spend my time figuring out what’s up next,” dupreeh wrote. “Would love to win my sixth Major in my hometown [Copenhagen] next year, but winning a Major is not easy. I would need to find a team and an organization, who share my ambition, professionalism and willingness to sacrifice to achieve a common goal.”

Related: Live Counter-Strike 2023 roster tracker: CS:GO signings and rumors ahead of CS2 release

Dupreeh’s departure comes during an already busy transfer window prior to the launch of CS2 and even occurred on the same day his former team Astralis officially announced its new roster.

About the author