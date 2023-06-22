EliGE reportedly eyes move to another NA CS team after talks with EG turn sour

The star is set to leave Team Liquid after more than eight years.

Team Liquid’s franchise CS:GO player will likely sign with Complexity instead of Evil Geniuses, according to a report by HLTV’s vertical Dust2.us on June 22.

EliGE told Complexity last week he had chosen EG due to a “much more enticing project and contract offer,” according to Dust2.us. The negotiations with EG fell through, however, once EG failed to get the rest of the intended players for the squad. After the talks went sour, EliGE is once again in discussions with Complexity, and at this point, the Dallas-based organization is seemingly the only one that can secure his services.

The news that Liquid was actively trying to sell EliGE to other organizations in North America caught the entire community by surprise as the 25-year-old has been playing there since 2015 and was an integral part of their historic Intel Grand Slam run in 2019. Liquid is reportedly offloading EliGE to open space for the arrivals of Russian entry-fragger Robert “Patsi” Isyanov and Bulgarian rifler Aleks “Rainwaker” Petrov, which will effectively turn them into a European team ahead of CS2.

Related: New reported CS signing takes Team Liquid one step closer to full move to Europe

Should EliGE join Complexity, he’ll get to remain in North America while traveling to Europe to attend prestigious tournaments. It’s unclear at this point who he’d replace on Complexity, though.

Complexity currently fields three NA players in the form of Ricky “floppy” Kemery, Michael “Grim” Wince, and Justin “FaNg” Coackley, plus two foreign players in the form of Norwegian AWPer Håkon “hallzerk” Fjærli and South African in-game leader Johnny “JT” Theodosiou.

The removals of hallzerk or JT would not make sense role-wise, so it’s more likely that Grim, floppy, or FaNg will be cut to open space for the arrival of EliGE, should he sign with Complexity.

EliGE could make his debut under the Complexity banner at the BLAST Premier Fall Groups, which will run from July 13 to 23.

About the author