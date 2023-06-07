Vitality suffer Major hangover in opening loss at BLAST Spring Final

Not the start the champs were hoping for.

ZywOo of Vitality at the BLAST Paris Major.
Photo via Stephanie Lindgren for BLAST

Team Vitality’s first appearance since their triumphant victory at the BLAST Paris CS:GO Major last month did not go according to plan. The reigning champions fell in shocking fashion today against a Brazilian legend of the game.

The first map of the BLAST Spring Final was a stunner. FalleN and Imperial Esports wiped out Vitality on Overpass 16-3 on the shoulders of a heroic performance from chelo, who picked up 25 kills while only surrendering seven deaths. Imperial jumped out to another big lead on Vertigo, controlling the map with a 14-7 lead on their CT side. Vitality did show signs of life with a comeback but ultimately fell in the final round of regulation to lose 16-14.

This result brings a number of impressive streaks to an end. Prior to Overpass, Vitality’s superstar ZywOo had gone 32 maps in a row without notching an HLTV player rating below 1.0 but finished Overpass with a dismal 0.78. Vitality’s win streak of 14 straight maps also came to an end, losing a map for the first time since Inferno against Cloud9 during IEM Rio, before the Major even started. It’s also Vitality’s first best-of-three and 0-2 loss since losing to 9INE at the RMR.

Interestingly, Vitality are the second straight team to win a Major but then lose their first best-of-three after, following Outsiders’ loss to Liquid at the BLAST World Final immediately after winning the Rio Major. Prior to these two, the last time a Major winner lost their next best-of-three was coincidentally when FalleN and SK Gaming lost a showmatch to NAVI way back in 2016 after ESL Cologne.

Given the format, though, Vitality can still make it into the BLAST Spring Final playoffs with a win against either G2 or Cloud9.

