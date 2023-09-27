Modify it to your liking or pick up one from friends or pros.

There are multiple crosshairs you can choose in CS2, just like any Counter-Strike game. But to make use of the options, first you need to find how to change the crosshair in CS2.

Though there is more than one method to customize your crosshair in CS2, including through the game’s console, the easiest way to change the crosshair in CS2 is via the game’s settings. This method is way more intuitive than any other at the moment as you can see what your crosshair looks like while you modify it.

How to change CS2 crosshair

There are plenty of options for you to mess around with and create the perfect crosshair. CS2 allows you to choose a style—classic, classic static, or legacy—length, thickness, follow recoil or not, and an array of different colors. Here’s how you change the crosshair in CS2.

Launch CS2 and click the “wheel” in the top left corner to open the Settings menu. Click the “Game” tab. Click the “Crosshair” tab.

How to change your crosshair in CS2. Video by Dot Esports

If you don’t feel like creating your own crosshair in CS2, you can simply ask one of your friends to share their crosshair code with you or get a crosshair from a professional player.

How to import crosshair in CS2

It’s fairly easy to import a crosshair in CS2 and start using it. All it takes is a few clicks and you’ll be playing with a new crosshair in no time.

Go to the “Crosshair” tab in CS2’s settings. Click the “Share or Import” button. Paste the code you want to use and click “import.” Alternatively, you can also copy your own crosshair so you can share it with a friend.

This is how you import a crosshair in CS2. Video by Dot Esports

Here are some crosshair codes from the best professional players in the world.

