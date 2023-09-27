Ropz settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS2

FaZe Clan’s Robin “ropz” Kool is one of the most talented CS:GO players in the scene. The Estonian is so skilled, he was called a cheater at the beginning of his career. Nowadays, ropz has a bunch of silverware under his belt, most of which he won with FaZe. If you aim at starting your pro career in Counter-Strike 2, you might want to take a look at ropz’s settings.

With CS2’s (hopeful) release on Wednesday, Sept. 27, the whole world is saying goodbye to CS:GO and welcome the new version of the game. A bunch of pro players have already started grinding CS2, with ropz included.

The Estonian has been enjoying Premier mode as much as possible, despite having some feedback for the developers. The last we checked on his stream, he had a rating around 27,000. During his streams, ropz has shown a bunch of his settings for CS2, and judging by his electrifying playstyle so far, they are working perfectly.

Ropz’s crosshair settings for CS2

Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate ropz’s crosshair settings. These settings have actually been taken from his CS:GO settings since his CS2 ones haven’t been shown yet, but, ropz has been streaming CS2 with the same crosshair so far.

  • cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 1; cl_crosshaircolor_b -1000; cl_crosshaircolor_g 0; cl_crosshaircolor_r -1000; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 2; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1;
Ropz's crosshair in CS2.
That’s how Ropz’s crosshair looks in CS2. Screengrab by Dot Esports
Ropz’s mouse settings for CS2

DPI400
Sensitivity1.77
eDPI708
Raw Input1
Hz1000
Zoom Sensitivity1
Windows Sensitivity6
Mouse AccelerationOff
Mouse: ZOWIE EC2-CW

Ropz’s video settings for CS2

Resolution1920×1080
Aspect ratio16:9
Scaling ModeNative
Refresh rate360 HZ
Color ModeComputer Monitor
Brightness100 percent
Display ModeFullscreen
Global Shadow QualityLow
Model/Texture DetailLow
Particle DetailLow
Shadow DetailLow
Boost Player ContrastEnabled
Multicore RenderingEnabled
Ambient OcclusionMedium
Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode4x MSAA
High Dynamic RangeQuality
FidelityFX Super ResolutionDisabled
NVIDIA Reflex Low LatencyDIsabled
Texture Filtering ModeAnisotropic 4x
Wait for Vertical SyncDisabled
CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X / GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
About the author
Mateusz Miter

Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.

