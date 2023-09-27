Ropz settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS2

FaZe Clan’s Robin “ropz” Kool is one of the most talented CS:GO players in the scene. The Estonian is so skilled, he was called a cheater at the beginning of his career. Nowadays, ropz has a bunch of silverware under his belt, most of which he won with FaZe. If you aim at starting your pro career in Counter-Strike 2, you might want to take a look at ropz’s settings.

With CS2’s (hopeful) release on Wednesday, Sept. 27, the whole world is saying goodbye to CS:GO and welcome the new version of the game. A bunch of pro players have already started grinding CS2, with ropz included.

The Estonian has been enjoying Premier mode as much as possible, despite having some feedback for the developers. The last we checked on his stream, he had a rating around 27,000. During his streams, ropz has shown a bunch of his settings for CS2, and judging by his electrifying playstyle so far, they are working perfectly.

Ropz’s crosshair settings for CS2

Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate ropz’s crosshair settings. These settings have actually been taken from his CS:GO settings since his CS2 ones haven’t been shown yet, but, ropz has been streaming CS2 with the same crosshair so far.

cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 1; cl_crosshaircolor_b -1000; cl_crosshaircolor_g 0; cl_crosshaircolor_r -1000; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 2; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1;

That’s how Ropz’s crosshair looks in CS2. Screengrab by Dot Esports

Ropz’s mouse settings for CS2

DPI 400 Sensitivity 1.77 eDPI 708 Raw Input 1 Hz 1000 Zoom Sensitivity 1 Windows Sensitivity 6 Mouse Acceleration Off Mouse: ZOWIE EC2-CW

Ropz’s video settings for CS2

Resolution 1920×1080 Aspect ratio 16:9 Scaling Mode Native Refresh rate 360 HZ Color Mode Computer Monitor Brightness 100 percent Display Mode Fullscreen Global Shadow Quality Low Model/Texture Detail Low Particle Detail Low Shadow Detail Low Boost Player Contrast Enabled Multicore Rendering Enabled Ambient Occlusion Medium Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode 4x MSAA High Dynamic Range Quality FidelityFX Super Resolution Disabled NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency DIsabled Texture Filtering Mode Anisotropic 4x Wait for Vertical Sync Disabled CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X / GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

