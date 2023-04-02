Information continues to trickle out about Counter-Strike 2 as more players and content creators gain access to the limited play test before the title’s eventual summer release. Their feedback plays a key part in how the wider community perceives CS2, and any prospective changes are closely scrutinized. WarOwl’s recent foray into the dusty pits of Dust2 saw him test out the new crosshair that follows your recoil pattern, and he was surprised and concerned by the experience.

A new option in the CS2 settings simply says “Follow Recoil,” which moves your crosshair from the middle of the screen along with the weapon’s spray pattern. WarOwl decided to test it in his latest video, and he quickly became a convert, to the extent that he’s become concerned about the potential long-term gameplay implications if it stays in the game.

having this discussion a bit in my latest video on follow recoil, I'm trying to be more open to changes, but I still want Counter-Strike to stay Counter-Strike. What do you guys think? https://t.co/w0gqU1rfON — WarOwl (@TheWarOwl) April 1, 2023

The feature isn’t exactly an aimbot: it doesn’t track movement inaccuracy or spread, but “if I counter-strafe and the red dot is on their head, they’re gonna be dead, which is extremely powerful,” as WarOwl put it, adding that its strength comes from extended sprays, allowing you to adjust in the middle of a volley.

This is a great accessibility feature, but it may be too effective for what it is. WarOwl went as far as to suggest that “it might be the optimal way to play,” potentially even more so for someone who’s only getting started with CS now. His experiments continued with the Deagle and the Negev, making him even more excited and concerned about the crosshair’s potential.

The feature is also available in Global Offensive, but only available behind the sv_cheats command. If more people agree with WarOwl’s take, it may very well end up there again by the time CS2 goes live for everyone.