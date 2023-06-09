These small CS2 buy menu changes would be all it takes to win over players

Counter-Strike2’s updated buy menu hasn’t ticked all the boxes for some fans, and this week CS2 players have begun dreaming of changes to the new-and-improved shop schematic.

Before the full Source 2 update arrives, it seems all CS2 gamers require to be happy is changes to the “green” color scheme and they’ll be right as rain. Fans have been impressed by the introduction of the resell feature, alongside the freshly-tweaked changes to weapon selection, and tweaks to iconic map Mirage—but need one more tweak to get it over the line.

The only thing needs to be freshened up, according to fans in a June 8 Reddit post, appears to be the buy menu’s colors. Apparently, that change is the one thing standing between “needs improvement” and Valve doing an excellent job.

While many do what the tweaks, some players pointed out it’s still a “beta” and there’s always the possibility of further face-lifts for the new buy menu.

While the vast majority of players welcomed the shift with open arms, some perfectionists in the community have had a few more ideas too. Some CS2 gamers wished it was “centered” instead of sitting slightly to the left-hand side. However, this is mainly because the agent is positioned to the right in modern UI for Counter-Strike.

Another selection of players believes this buy menu could be the final product, with gamers pointing out CS 1.6 and Source had similar features. Fortunately for Valve, the change was welcomed by most gamers.

Fans also reveled in the fact the “refund” feature made its way onto Counter-Strike 2, solving issues of accidental purchases that plagued CS:GO. While resell was in previous Counter-Strike titles, Global Offensive for some reason chose to remove it. There’s a chance that, without VALORANT, we may not have seen it return.

Either way, there’s still time to put the feature under the microscope again. Thankfully, the game’s still in beta and will likely be tinkered with before full release.

About the author