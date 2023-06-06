Valve is changing guns in CS2 to add more realism—and players are loving it

The gun models in Counter-Strike 2 are seemingly more realistic than those found in CS:GO, and fans are all in for it.

Players talked about the more realistic details of guns in CS2 when one user shared a comparison of the M4A1-S model on Reddit on June 5. A lot of players complimented the refreshed CS2 look and pointed out the changes they adore.

One player listed the things that are better in their eyes, and there are quite a few of them. Switching to an A2 style grip from an A1 grip, properly including the front sling swivel, and more details on the rear sight are a few of them. Although on the other side, they also underlined some elements that feel less realistic when compared to CS:GO, like no bayonet lug and the altered suppressor.

Overall though, players think the CS2 gun model changes add more realism and are definitely enjoying them: “All in all 9/10 huge fan of the updated model, you can tell they used an actual gun instead of a toy or airsoft gun like the old model,” another player wrote.

While many players focused on pointing out the changes and deciding whether they are for the better or worse, some feared it would impact how their skins would look on the updated models. Luckily for them, they were calmed down by others who claimed most of the skins will use the old models of weapons, except pattern-based skins.

The same user that posted the M4A1-S comparison on Reddit also set AK-47 and AWP side by side on Twitter.

Differences between AK47 and AWP models in CS2 and CS:GO 👀 pic.twitter.com/0QnQ59fTuA — CS2 white.market (@whitemarketcsgo) June 5, 2023

There, it can be seen the new models have also been slightly altered, with minimal changes to the mag and scope of the AWP, for example.

CS2 has been officially announced to release this Summer, though so far Valve hasn’t revealed the exact date.

