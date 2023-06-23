CS2 access was finally boosted, but over 95 percent of players still missed out 

After months of silence, Valve’s early June Counter-Strike 2 beta update and player bolster were thought to have brought countless players onto the title, but it turns out CS2 access only increased by around one percent.

Gamers vying for CS2 access were likely ecstatic after Valve declared the increase in beta player numbers earlier this month. However, the beta boosting update didn’t scratch the surface of the player base, according to a June 22 Reddit post with statistics from Leetify.

Three percent of Leetify users were given access in the initial CS2 beta launch, with June 6’s newest update—featuring a new map and loadout system—seemingly boosting the test’s player count by 33 percent. While this might seem like a lot at first glance, Leetify predicts just four percent of the CS:GO player base has access to CS2.

This figure only takes into account those who have signed up with Leetify, with their official CS2 count at 11,600 players out of 290,000 accounts. Leetify is used for player analysis in CS:GO, tracking performance in matchmaking and providing users with enhanced statistics and numerous other features otherwise inaccessible to players.

There are likely more players with access who don’t possess a Leetify account, but nevertheless, this gives us a rough gauge as to how large the second beta invite round actually was.

Meanwhile, players who’ve been awarded beta access have trekked through various glitches plaguing matches. Just a week ago, players could glitch through the floor and maintain perfect accuracy, while another bug sees users fly to the top of the skybox and rain down fire from above.

Related: All patches and hotfixes in CS2 test beta: Changes, updates, and more

However, this isn’t the only issue that can present itself in the beta.

The initial stage of the beta was rife with unbearable queue times, meaning those with access struggled to play in the first place. The minuscule increase in players will likely result in history repeating itself.

With any luck, the beta will be over soon and all Counter-Strike players will be able to access CS2.

About the author