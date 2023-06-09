All patches and hotfixes in CS2 test beta: Changes, updates, more

CS2′s beta has arrived for the second time. For us gamers who’ve missed out on getting access, we can only sit and watch from afar. I’m not mad Valve, I’m just disappointed—though maybe we’re lucky to be dodging all these bugs.

It seems the devs have every bug in their crosshairs, waiting to pounce on any troubles impacting players’ experience. Their update schedule hasn’t been this frequent in years, so there are likely a few you’ll miss.

Don’t fret though, because this is what we at Dot Esports are here for. We’ve got all the patch notes set up for you to scroll through, from the return of the beta test run to now. As soon as they’re released, I’ll be in my chair ready to update. Now you can see every patch since the CS2 beta came out for the second time.

June 8, 2023

Volumetric Smoke

Fixed smoke expansion algorithm when detonating very close to a wall.

Adjusted the step function for AMD hardware.

Animation

Adjusted reload animation blending to better blend between different states.

Adjusted Famas and MP5-SD reload events to match the moment when the magazine is fully inserted.

Misc

Fixed a regression with the death notice panel.

Fixed new item acknowledgment UI controls not working sometimes.

Stability improvements.

June 7, 2023

Maps

Added Mirage as an option for the main menu scenery map.

Weapons

Fixed a regression with weapon recoil on high-punch weapons like MAG-7 sometimes punching weapon view model towards the ground instead of up in the air.

Improved the look of UMP-45, MAG-7, R8 Revolver, Sawed-Off.

Workshop Tools

Fixed legacy models appearing when previewing new weapon paint finishes.

Sound

Fixed a regression where 10-second music cue was sometimes not playing.

Fixed wooden ladders to play wooden footstep sounds.

Misc

Fixed free armor side-effect of armor refunding.

Fixed loadout tooltips getting stuck on main menu.

Fixed a regression with inspecting Huntsman knives.

Brought back an option to pass number keys through to the game while in buy menu.

Numerous stability improvements.

June 6, 2023

Maps

Mirage has replaced Dust II on official Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test matchmaking servers.

Workshop Tools

Introducing Counter-Strike 2 Workshop Tools which can be enabled and downloaded from in-game settings menu—these tools will allow community contributors to create weapon finishes, stickers, and maps.

Note: the Steam Community Workshop does not yet support uploading CS2 maps.

The level editor (Hammer) now leverages GPU-accelerated raytracing to both preview and bake lighting for CS2 maps. This significantly speeds up compile times, but as a result, a GPU capable of raytracing is required for Hammer to be fully functional. Hammer GPU Minimum Specs: Nvidia 2060Ti 6gb (2080Ti+ recommended) AMD 6600XT (6800XT+ recommended)



Weapons

The player loadout has been revised: Players have 1 Starting Pistol slot, 4 Pistol slots, 5 Mid-tier slots (previously “SMGs” and “Heavy”), and 5 Rifle slots, per team. Assign any (side-appropriate) weapon to any slot within its category. Supports drag-and-drop and has been redesigned to fit in on a single screen.



The in-game buy menu interface has been revised: The wheel has been replaced with a grid showing all purchase options at the same time. Teammate purchases are displayed on the buy menu. Weapon “stats” display has been replaced with simple straightforward descriptions. Players can now refund any purchase that was purchased in the same round and has not been used.



[*]Existing CS:GO items on the Steam Community Market can be inspected in Counter-Strike 2.

Sub-tick

Sub-tick movement is now more precise and less “floaty” (per player-feedback).

Releasing movement keys now correctly convey their sub-tick timing.

The top player of a triple-stack can now shoot.

Fine-tuned weapon aim punch recovery to be latency-independent during sub-tick recovery on the client.

Fine-tuned view punch camera shake effect during shooting to be both latency-independent and synchronized with all other sub-tick shooting effects on the client.

Volumetric Smoke

Improved lighting/rendering when smoke overlaps multiple distinctly lit regions.

HE grenade effect times on smoke has been reduced.

Shotguns now create larger holes in smoke volumes.

Animation

Adjustments to the viewmodel ‘inspect’ to remove animation popping.

Several viewmodel and blending animation fixes.

Improved traversal animation.

Jumping into the air and running off a ledge is now differentiated to allow for separate character motion.

Sound

Player’s own footstep sounds are now predicted on the client for a latency-independent experience.

Rendering

Improved performance and responsiveness in windowed and full-screen windowed modes.

Fixed several bugs and rendering artifacts.

Input

Fixed bug that would cause input to become permanently broken when multiple commands were bound to one key. Multi-binds are back, except for jump-throw binds (which are now a skillful part of CS).

Commands bound to mouse wheels will now be reliably executed.

Fixed bug that would cause input to execute incorrectly after taking over a bot in practice mode.

Inspecting weapons is now predicted on the client for a more responsive experience.

VAC

VAC will now live ban and gracefully terminate the match at the end of the round (unless it was the last round and the cheater lost).

The match will not affect any participants’ Skill Group.

Players that were not lobbied with the VAC-banned player will earn XP for the match.

