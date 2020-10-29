The 6 best CS:GO aim training maps

A decent aim lays the foundation of an aspiring CS:GO player. Though there will always be more aspects of the game that you’ll need to work on to improve, you will never reach your full potential without perfecting your aim first.

They say the best practice is just getting out there and playing the game, but it’s valid only to some extent. Improving your aim will require dedication, determination, and a strong will. Even if you know all the basics, you have to make peace with the fact that there will always be parts of your game you can improve.

Early day CS veterans used to hit the muddy tracks of 7/24 deathmatch, but prodigies of recent years have it considerably easier than their predecessors. Valve’s community workshop is filled with impressive maps that work wonders to train the aim, and you can even train your aim when you can’t play CS:GO with online aim trainers. The options are out there, and the only question that remains is whether you’re willing to put in the effort to have a better aim than you did yesterday.

Each of the following maps may look like they’re trying to accomplish the same thing, which is true, but a single aim training routine will only last you so far. A map loses its value as you get used to it since you’ll be able to recognize what is going to happen next. This takes away the element of surprise, which tests your aim to its core.

If you notice that the aim training map you’re playing has been processed to your muscle memory, switch to another one and keep pushing your aim to its limits.

Here are the best aim training maps in CS:GO to help you get you the next level.

Crashz’s Crosshair Generator v3

Crashz’s Crosshair Generator v3 – Screengrab Crashz Crashz’s Crosshair Generator v3 – Screengrab Crashz

Before you move into running and gunning down your targets, you should make sure that the stage is set. CS:GO allows players to customize their crosshairs with different colors, shapes, and even behaviors. While most new players like the fact that the crosshair enlarges as they move to indicate they’ll have zero accuracy if they shoot, veterans may find it annoying and turn it off.

Checking out a professional player’s crosshair setting is a decent idea, but it’ll never be the same as the one that’d be tailored to you specifically. CS: GO’s crosshair customization interface lacks guidance, but Crashz’s crosshair map has just what you need.

If you feel lost, the map still lets you choose from crosshairs that are used by the titans of the professional scene, and you can always improve upon their successful formula to make it right just for you.

DC’s Aim and Movement Training Map

DC’s Aim and Movement Training Map – Screengrab via DC DC’s Aim and Movement Training Map – Screengrab via DC

Landing shots with pinpoint accuracy is significantly easier when you aren’t on the move. While Counter-Terrorists will have the advantage of waiting corners, Terrorists are the ones who’ll need to take the fight to them.

This process includes peeking corners and walking into dangerous situations, where you’ll need to stop and get into an intense gunfight instantly. Making this transition is vital in bringing a round home, and DC’s training map is all you need to perfect it.

From the most simple ramps to the most complex peeks, this map has it all. While the map offers a nice variety of options, you can increase it further by inventing different scenarios for yourself.

KataS’ training_aim_csgo2

KataS’ training_aim_csgo2 – Screengrab via KataS KataS’ training_aim_csgo2 – Screengrab via KataS

KataS’ training_aim_csgo2 map is one of the most straightforward aim training maps out there. The map filled with simple targets is an excellent choice for beginners.

Going through KataS’ trainig_aim_csgo2 map will teach you the basics of positioning your aim and help you get into tapping instead of spraying. There are a total of five training drills available on the map, and we recommend going through each of them with all the available weapons. Considering CS:GO is also a game of economy, you won’t always be able to buy the same guns, so it’s better to have alternatives.

Use the overlays around the map to track your progress and consider challenging yourself to beat your own high scores. After all, it’ll be your drive that keeps you moving forward.

Yprac’s Practice and Warmup Map

Aiming drills that get you moving are nice, but sometimes you may just be in the mood for kicking back and letting your aiming hand do its magic. Yprac’s practice and warmup map potentially offers the most number of options when it comes to the training drills, and all of them simply require you to stand in the middle of the map.

You can even change the map setting to give it a different vibe, or have a go at a CS:GO world record. The complete gun selection and the easy-to-play nature of the map make it an excellent choice if you’re looking for that one map that does it all. The drills included should last until you hit Global Elite with a godlike aim.

ULLeticaL’s Recoil Master

Recoil Master – Screengrab via uLLeticaL Recoil Master – Screengrab via uLLeticaL

Knowing the weapon you use is the key to out-aiming anyone in your lobby. You could be feeling confident with an AK-47, but it may end up being a nonfactor against a UMP45 user if you don’t know how to control the gun.

ULLeticaL’s Recoil Master training map focuses on helping players work different recoil patterns in CS:GO. Each weapon recoils differently, and you’ll need to get a good feeling for them before hitting the tracks of the ranked mode.

Complete a couple of drills with each gun and see how they behave when you start spraying. While spraying isn’t ideal when it comes to accuracy, there will be times when you’ll have no choice but to spray. Following the perfect spraying pattern will give you a much higher chance of taking down your opponent.

ULLeticaL’s Aim Botz

uLLeticaL’s Aim Botz – Screengrab via uLLeticaL uLLeticaL’s Aim Botz – Screengrab via uLLeticaL

Shooting regular targets may get boring after some time since it doesn’t look anything close to typical CS:GO. If you’d like more variety when it comes to target models, uLLetica’s Aim Botz should cover you.

This gigantic aim stage features countless different bots and comes with a good variety of options. It isn’t the perfect map to start your aiming training, but it certainly does the trick if you’re looking to warm up a little before getting into a ranked match. You can even make the bots look at you at all times, which adds a little bit of dramatization to the aim training session.

How to download and play custom training maps in CS:GO?

Downloading one of the maps above or any other custom map is relatively straightforward. You’ll need to visit the workshop page for custom CS:GO maps and search for the map you’re looking for. Click on the map of your choice and look for the green “Subscribe” button.

Subscribing to a map in the workshop automatically makes it available for you to play in CS:GO. Launch CS:GO after you’re done subscribing and look for the workshop tab in the game mode menu. The map of your choice should appear on the list, and all you need to do will be clicking on it and pressing play.

You can also invite friends who have the same map as you for fun competitions or join communities to look for other aspiring prodigies who’d like to train with you. One-vs-one maps tend to be better for training in pairs since no routine can truly replicate the real intense in-game situations you’d encounter with another player.