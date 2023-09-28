Counter-Strike 2 is all about accuracy, so you should definitely focus on the crosshair. While there are many options, most prefer to use a non-distracting crosshair style that lets them snap heads easily. Despite some drawbacks, a dot reticle fits the description perfectly, so if you’re looking to switch to the dot crosshair in CS2, this guide will help you find the best kind.

The in-game settings in CS2 allow players to tailor a crosshair according to their comfort. While the dynamic style exists, players are most likely to prefer static crosshairs, which makes it easier to trace targets.

Club a static layout with a dot, and you’ll have a head-clicking crosshair, perfect for those who prefer one-tapping their opponents with an AK-47. Here’s how you can get one for yourself.

How to get the dot crosshair in CS2

Go to the Settings page of CS2 and navigate to Game > Crosshair. Here, you can customize the crosshair’s length, thickness, outline, and other characteristics to weave the perfect one for you.

To get the dot crosshair, first, choose the Classic Static layout and enable Center Dot. Then, you’ll need to minimize the Length and Gap attributes and maximize Thickness depending on the size you want.

Basic dot crosshair in CS2

I suggest starting out with these values and tweaking them depending on your preference:

Basic dot crosshair in CS2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This will give you a green dot crosshair with visible outlines, which is great for CS2’s background. Here’s the import code for the same: CSGO-JaaMN-QODox-vueWF-sdtLn-PU9vO.

Dot crosshair without outlines

You can go for a dot crosshair without the outlines. But note that it might be less distracting but very difficult to keep track of.

Dot crosshair with outlines in CS2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s the import code for the above style: CSGO-rpnKr-SAeJq-EDzHA-e9Ocf-tUfOQ.

Box dot crosshair

Box dot crosshair in CS2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is a decent choice, too, giving players a little more flexibility than a circular crosshair.

Here’s the import code for the square-dot crosshair: CSGO-bGEA7-wox5Y-BEFec-HEyF7-V3OtQ.

BlameF’s dot-like crosshair

Alternatively, if you aren’t really ready to move on from the iconic plus crosshair just yet, you can try Astralis pro Benjamin “blameF” Bremer’s style. It’s a quaint, dot-like crosshair that isn’t too distracting or difficult to track.

blameF’s crosshair in CS2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s the crosshair code for his style: CSGO-LdXHk-hatWX-JjEa8-tuLDN-5tbJD.

You can create more variations for the dot crosshair in CS2 with colors and sizes. Note that while copying crosshairs may seem the easiest way, I recommend starting with a layout and weaving your own. That way, you can aim better and don’t need to spend more time mastering another.

What are the benefits and issues of a dot crosshair in CS2?

The dot crosshair is generally used by players who don’t want any kind of distraction affecting their visibility on screen. It makes aiming on the head a tad bit easier as well, so you might be clicking a lot of those satisfying shots with such a crosshair.

That said, those who are used to being dependent on their crosshairs for aim placement may find it difficult to keep track of a dot crosshair, especially those without outlines. For them, simple static plus crosshair makes the best choice.

What color should you choose for a dot crosshair in CS2?

Green is the most preferred choice of color because it fits perfectly in CS2’s environment. But it might not be suitable on certain maps.

You can choose yellow or white, but ultimately, it boils down to personal preference. Some players like the white with black outlines combination as well.

