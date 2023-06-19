Game-breaking CS2 bug allows you to hide in plain sight

There’s an ongoing glitch on CS2‘s Mirage that let players go literally under the ground.

The underground bug has been unveiled by professional CS2 pro and streamer Josiah “JoJo” Jimenez on June 18, the same one who learned how to fly on Mirage on June 15 and kill opponents like he was riding a chopper. After mastering how to fly, the North American has now found out how to hide in plain sight on Mirage’s A bombsite and keep only his head out, making it harder for opponents to kill him.

Although JoJo didn’t teach how to replicate the underground glitch on Mirage, he seemingly crouches near Firebox, just behind the “A” letter painted on the ground. JoJo pulled this off on the pistol round, and funnily enough, he exchanged shots with a player flying above Connector.

Im a fuckin diglet pic.twitter.com/TrzBV8pcgS — JoJo (@JosiahCSGO) June 19, 2023

Although one could argue that JoJo is ruining the game for the other players, CS2 is still available just for a handful of players selected to play the beta, and Valve has asked players to let the developers know of any bugs. This is precisely what a beta is for, and since all the matches are unranked, there’s no real harm done.

Valve replaced Dust II with Mirage on June 6, and since then, players have stumbled across various glitches. The developers have been quick lately and patched the game several times since Mirage was added, improving the experience for everyone who can play the beta.

Given that the underground glitch is an outrageous game-breaking bug, Valve will likely patch it before more players get access to CS2‘s beta.

