All of the leaks and all of the hype were not for nothing. Valve confirmed today that Counter-Strike 2 will be coming out in 2023. While CS:GO fanatics still have a little while left to wait for the full release, some players will have the chance to play the early beta version, as long as they know how to get into the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test.

In typical Valve fashion, after basically ignoring all the fan theories from the past few weeks about Counter-Strike 2 being close to release, the developer dropped three gameplay teasers on YouTube all at once and announced that Counter-Strike 2 is indeed being launched in the summer of 2023.

Considering CS:GO is turning 11 years old in 2023, a few more months of waiting seem like child’s play. It’s that long period of waiting for a new CS game that has, at the same time, made all long-term fans of the series anxious to play Counter-Strike 2. Thanks to the Limited Test, you can do so right now.

What is the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test?

The Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test is essentially a beta version of the game. Valve will use the results of player testing with the Limited Test to “shake out any issues before the worldwide release.” Testing new features by granting a selection of players early entry is a common practice for Valve, which has generally led to positive results.

The question every Counter-Strike enthusiast is asking, of course, is can they play the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test? Technically, anyone can, but not everyone will.

How can you play the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test?

You can’t enter the beta testing yourself. The only way to play the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test is to be selected by Valve. To quote the official Limited Test FAQ, players will be chosen based on, but not limited to, their recent playtime on Valve official servers, trust factor, and Steam account standing.

If your account has been chosen for participation in the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test, you will receive a notification in the CS:GO main menu. Once you receive a notification, all you have to do is select “enroll.” This will begin the Counter-Strike 2 download. Once the download is complete, launch CS:GO and select the “Limited Test” option to play.

Valve said more players will be added to the Limited Test over time, so don’t give up if you don’t receive an invitation immediately.