Pro CS2 player shows off flying glitch and rains death from above

Professional player and streamer Josiah “JoJo” Jimenez has found a game-breaking bug in Counter-Strike 2 that allows you to fly all the way to the top of the skybox on Mirage and easily kill your opponents.

In a stream on June 15, JoJo discovered this bug thanks to the help of his Twitch chat, who told him about it. Although JoJo didn’t reveal how to replicate this bug, it seems easy enough to pull it off. All he did was seemingly lean on one of the walls on Catwalk and his character was teleported to the sky. From that point onwards, there was nothing the Terrorists could do to stop him as they never imagined a player would be shooting from above.

DEATH FROM ABOVE LMFAOO THIS IS BROKEN @CounterStrike pic.twitter.com/LZfp7YHVAT — JoJo (@JosiahCSGO) June 16, 2023

Some fans on Twitter were mad that JoJo had abused this flying glitch in a CS2 match, but this is exactly why Valve is currently beta-testing the game—to discover bugs and patch them before the worldwide release this summer. If anything, JoJo is helping Valve way more than the average Counter-Strike 2 player as he also found a ridiculously overpowered wallbang earlier this week.

Valve has been constantly patching CS2 since the addition of Mirage in place of Dust II on June 6, so it’s likely that the flying glitch won’t be in the game for long. Enjoy it while you can and shoot your opponents like you were on board a chopper on Mirage.

About the author