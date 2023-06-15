CS2 pro player discovers OP wallbang on Mirage that will make the enemy team want to quit

CS2 pro player and streamer Josiah “JoJo” Jimenez has found a filthy wallbang on Mirage that will surely upset whoever is killed with it—and the best part is that you can easily replicate it in your own matches.

To diminish the odds of being killed while trying this wallbang, you should try it at the beginning of the round on the CT side when you have a good spawn to the A bombsite. If you have a spawn that can get you to Connector quickly, head there with the Scout (SSG 08) in your hands and use the lineup JoJo discovered on June 14. If a Terrorist player is heading to the A site via A main, there’s a good chance you can kill them with the wallbang.

Alright this gotta be the craziest wallbang in @CounterStrike right? pic.twitter.com/WkeS6e4SrF — JoJo (@JosiahCSGO) June 14, 2023

Related: CS2 finally gives players new map to play in major June update

This is an overpowered wallbang because the Terrorist you’re trying to wallbang can’t do anything but avoid heading to A main at the beginning of the round. But, doing this, allows one of your teammates to push and hold that position for the rest of the round.

Another reason this wallbang is so OP is that the Terrorist team can’t kill you if you’re trying it at the beginning of the round. Even if one or two Terrorists get a good spawn to head Mid quickly, they won’t get anywhere near being able to kill you while you’re wallbanging A main. Ideally, you should attempt this wallbang a couple of times and reposition because of the Mid threat.

Although this is a great wallbang, there’s a possibility that Valve nerfed it in June 14’s update. The developers said they fixed “various strange wallbangs.”

About the author