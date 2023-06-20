Locked out of CS2? You can still check how your CS:GO skins will look in the game

Have you not yet gained access to CS2’s beta just like me and are dying to check out your skins? Even though Valve can lock us out of the game, there’s still a way we can see what our weapon skins look like—all thanks to a fellow CS:GO player.

Reddit user middlenameishardwork launched a website on June 20 that puts CS:GO and CS2 skins side by side, allowing you to compare the differences between both games. The creator still has to upload a handful of skins, but should the community support the website and send in CS2 videos, the website will soon be packed with a lot of different skin comparisons.

Several weapon skins look different in CS2 in comparison to CS:GO because of the graphic improvements that are being implemented all thanks to the Source 2 engine. One of CS:GO’s most valuable skins—the Blue Gem pattern—has gained a glow-up in CS2, for example.

Since a lot of players are still locked out of the CS2 beta because Valve is keeping access as limited as it can, many were curious to at least see what their skins look like and are excited about the possibility of finding them all in one place like middlenameishardwork’s website.

“Bro you would be an actual goat if you could somehow add every skin,” one Reddit user wrote in the thread.

While it’s unclear exactly when Valve will release CS2 worldwide, we know it’s coming out this summer. There’s still a long way to go, considering that the developers are pushing a lot of fixes to Mirage and all the other competitive maps but Dust II haven’t been revealed. For now, all we can hope is that CS2 comes out sooner rather than later.

