CS2’s VAC Live system is already banning cheaters faster than ever

VAC Live, the new anti-cheat feature Valve made for CS2, is in full motion already during the game’s beta phase and cheaters will need to think twice before toggling their third-party software on.

A clip of CS2’s VAC Live in action went viral on Twitter on June 12. The person who uploaded the video was playing a competitive game on Mirage when a T-side player hit them with a very suspicious one-Deag coming out of A Main.

The player who got killed checked the account of the Terrorist in question and after seeing it was set to private, they reported the enemy for using cheating tools during the match. As soon as the report was sent, Valve handed a VAC ban to the cheater, thus leaving the T-side team with just four players.

The guy that got banned from VAC Live on CS2 yesterday, was banned LITERALLY INSTANTLY after a single report, here's the enemy's POV: pic.twitter.com/oCk9x9JDfJ — Aquarius (@aquaismissing) June 12, 2023

We’ve known Valve has been preparing this powerful anti-cheating tool since March when the CS2 beta started. Back then, however, all we knew was that Valve could cancel matches automatically as soon as a cheater was detected and ban the person.

Related: Counter-Strike 2 has one anti-cheating tool that will radically improve your games, according to leaker

But since Valve updated CS2 on June 6 and most notably implemented the weapon loadouts and replaced Dust II with Mirage, the developer let the player base know that VAC Live is active and what the consequences will be for cheaters.

“VAC will now live ban and gracefully terminate the match at the end of the round (unless it was the last round and the cheater lost),” June 6’s CS2 patch notes read. “The match will not affect any participants’ Skill Group. Players that were not lobbied with the VAC-banned player will earn XP for match.”

From what it looks like, Valve checks a cheating report as soon as it is filed and bans the player if they’re found guilty. We don’t know yet how it works, but it should do wonders for the player base who enjoys playing on official servers rather than playing on FACEIT or ESEA, for example.

