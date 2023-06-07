How do loadouts work in CS2

Valve has revolutionized the way weapon loadouts work in CS2 since players will be able to bring custom loadouts to their matches.

This is a quality-of-life update that has been desired for years as CS:GO only allows players to select which skin they want to use and it’s impossible to bring both the M4A1-S and M4A4, for example. In CS2, however, players will be in charge of choosing what weapons they want to bring into matches.

If you still don’t know how the loadouts will function moving forward because you don’t have access to the CS2 beta, fear not. We’ll walk you through all the changes in this article.

How weapon loadouts work in CS2, explained

The new loadout system made specifically for CS2 will make players select five pistols, five mid-tier weapons—previously known as the SMG and Heavy options—and five rifles from their entire weapon arsenal. Guns like the AK-47 and Glock (Terrorist team) and the USP-S and the M4A4/M4A1-S (Counter-Terrorist team) will remain locked to their respective side.

Any 5 pistols, any 5 mid-tier weapons, and any 5 rifles. Today's Counter-Strike 2 update introduces a revised loadout system where players select 15 weapons from 3 categories on CT and T-side to bring with them into matches. Including the M4A4 and M4A1-S. pic.twitter.com/enl7mW9qnT — CS2 (@CounterStrike) June 6, 2023

This means players will only be able to carry over 15 weapons into their CS2 matches. Although this might keep options too limited for part of the player base, it will allow players to only bring the weapons they actually use throughout a CS match.

If you, for example, always wondered why the Auto-Sniper had to be in your loadout, this will solve all your issues. Having fewer weapons available to buy will likely also diminish the number of miss-buys.

But if you end up buying one weapon by mistake nonetheless, you’ll now be able to sell it and get your money back if the buy time is still active, just like in VALORANT.

