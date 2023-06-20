Valve focused on preserving CS:GO’s ‘movement skill’ after CS2 backlash

The CS2 beta has been available since March and even though the graphics have been improved and new features were added, not everyone is satisfied with its current movement mechanics.

Valve came under fire because of this, especially after former professional CS:GO player turned analyst Jacob “Pimp” Winneche called CS2’s movement mechanics “at best awful” on June 8. It took a while, but the developer finally touched on CS2’s movement mechanics on June 19 and promised to preserve CS:GO’s movement skills.

In addition to the promise, Valve also shared a clip of a CS2 developer build in which the movement mechanics look similar to CS:GO. This could mean that a new update to CS2’s beta is underway.

“Preserving CS:GO movement skill continues to be a focus in Counter-Strike 2,” Valve wrote on Twitter on June 19. “Here’s a video showing jiggle peeking and counter strafing in CS:GO compared to the latest build of CS2.”

In the clip Valve shared, movement doesn’t look “clumsy and slow” as Pimp described on June 8. It actually looks quite smooth and seemingly identical to CS:GO. The caster Mohan “Launders” Govindasamy recognized the developers are trying to carry the CS:GO mechanics over to CS2 and told them what is wrong with the build currently available to players.

“Imo [in my opinion] they have shown they are trying to make the movement feel 1:1,” Launders wrote on Reddit after seeing Valve’s clip. “The main difference right now is crouch fatigue being stronger in CS2. Spamming crouch while airborne was not a problem in CS:GO but now it is and if you jump up on two or more boxes you can get stuck on a ledge or take a while to get back to regular speed.”

CS2 is pretty much unfinished at the moment and Valve still has to present the rest of the competitive maps to the community, on top of fixing bugs on Dust II and Mirage—the only two maps revealed so far.

There will surely be more updates in the coming weeks, with Valve announcing CS2 would be released worldwide this summer.

