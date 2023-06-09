Former CS:GO pro slams ‘sad’ CS2, calls core gameplay mechanic ‘at best awful’

The upcoming sequel to CS:GO has unquestionably gotten the Counter-Strike community buzzing with excitement, but with that come expectations. One former CS:GO pro’s expectations for CS2 are not being met currently, and he voiced his opinion on the “sad” state of CS2 with no hesitation on June 8.

Jacob ‘Pimp’’’ Winneche had a journeyman’s career in professional CS:GO between 2012 and 2017, but has made a name for himself as a desk analyst at CS:GO events and his ongoing series of ‘clever tricks’ to use in the game. By the looks of things, Pimp isn’t all that thrilled to continue this series into CS2 because he completely slammed the game on social media.

Pimp claims that CS2 is making him feel “sad,” and it’s all down to a single mechanic being “at best awful.” Unfortunately, that mechanic is movement, which is the butter on the bread that is shooting, as far as Counter-Strike goes.

Pimp doesn’t spare any movement aspects of CS2. Running feels ‘slow and clumsy,” he says, and ‘‘’crouching and then moving makes me feel like I’m at 130kg again.” He finishes his initial statement with praise for CS:GO’s movement, which he hails as “the best of the best,” and a desperate prayer that Valve fixes CS2 movement somehow.

The more I play Counter Strike 2 the more sad I get.



The movement is at best awful. Clumsy, slow, crouching and then moving makes me feel like I'm at 130kgs again.



Movement has always been the one thing CSGO got spot on, as in BEST of the BEST.



Praying they solve it somehow! — Jacob “Pimp” Winneche (@PimpCS2) June 8, 2023

Naturally, Pimp’s outburst inspired a discussion, with seemingly equal amounts of people agreeing and disagreeing with the original post. The most constructive argument to be seen is a reminder of how the CS:GO beta had similar issues back in 2012 and the massive improvements that the game saw at launch and in the months to follow.

This tweet doesn’t come at a random time. CS2 received a major update on June 6 and a smaller patch on June 8, and many prominent Counter-Strike figures and current pro players expressed opinions on the post-patch state of the game. Movement is a popular topic, and in Pimp’s defense, he’s far from being the only person unhappy with it, as evidenced by his CS:GO talent colleague, Mohan “launders” Govindasamy’s own tweet.

does cs2 movement feel right now? i can’t play till monday — lau (@launders) June 8, 2023

Launders asked his audience how CS2 movement feels after the updates, and the responses mostly lie somewhere between “better, but still not good” and “super bad,” as pro player sdy eloquently put it. Pimp couldn’t resist jumping in here as well, further developing his disdain for CS2 movement.

As hilarious as it is to see Pimp raging, a sizable portion of the Counter-Strike community appears to be on board that CS2 movement is currently “at best awful,” with the silver lining that it is slowly getting better. We can only hope that Pimp’s prayer will be answered and movement won’t feel like we’re 130kg when CS2 launches.

