Bunny hopping is back: CS2 update brings major win for movement

Valve has made several significant movement weeks in Counter-Strike 2 that fans have been demanding since the beta went live, including fixing issues with crouching and sluggish movement speed, in a huge June 29 update that went live today—and that means CS2 players can finally bunny-hop again.

When the beta first went live, CS2 players noticed a significant difference between CS:GO and the updated Source 2 movement mechanics. This revelation quickly sparked backlash from the wider fandom, directed at the tweaks.

There was particular anger towards the removal of bunny hopping, which has been in the franchise since 1999, because it has become a cornerstone of movement for the fans in competitive and casual matches alike.

Bunny hopping is a movement mechanic used to assist players over an extended distance, thus helping decrease the amount of time moving from A to B. Over CS’s long history, community maps have even been built to help competitive players improve at b-hopping—and even timed maps designed to test their speeds.

The CS2 developers seem to have heard the feedback and have made changes to the movement mechanics, which are already feeling more like CS:GO.

We were extra active on Twitter this morning, which means there's a CS2 update. Today we're adding Casual, swapping out Mirage for Nuke and Office, making adjustments to audio, fixing the slow crouch bug, addressing bunny hopping and more! And you can now inspect grenades. pic.twitter.com/CMjRARG1rH — CS2 (@CounterStrike) June 30, 2023

Players are already celebrating Valve’s decision to wind back some of the movement changes in CS2, which many had dubbed “sad.” Others had even threatened to quit playing the beta and keep grinding CS:GO for the time being.

Related: All patches and hotfixes in CS2 test beta: Changes, updates, more

On top of the movement changes, this new June 29 update finally dropped CS’s classic Casual playlist into the beta mix. This relaxed mode couldn’t have come at a better time considering bunny-hopping gamers across the fandom will be eager to test out those updated mechanics without any repercussions.

Mirage has also been shelved, with Nuke and Office added instead. This is the first time those with CS2 beta access have been able to play more than one map, though be warned it could be a bumpy ride considering how glitchy Mirage has been.

All that’s left now is wider beta access; a horde of players have been waiting since the first round of invites with 95 percent of Counter-Strike gamers still on standby.s

About the author