CS2 players convinced one vital bomb change will have huge impact on game’s economy

It looks like Valve has made a crucial change to the bomb blast radius in Counter-Strike 2, and players are certain it’s going to have a major influence on how the game is played.

One CS:GO content creator showcased on Aug. 28’s Reddit post how the bomb radius is much bigger on certain CS2 maps, specifically Mirage, Nuke, Vertigo, and Overpass. This immediately stirred a discussion among the community, which was split on whether it was an intended change or not. Almost everyone believes, however, that it’s going to have a significant impact on the game’s economy.

Players believe this will force terrorists to move out of the bomb sites earlier. If they don’t, they’ll likely die and lose a lot of money, which is not ideal for building their economy. Counter-terrorists, on the other hand, will have more reason to save and look for exit kills. CTs also won’t be able to escape the bomb site if they are interrupted in the middle of defusing, making it an even riskier situation.

All in all, this change will likely stay in the game, despite some players asking Valve to tweak it. Although it’s also a possibility, we believe it won’t be looked at before the game is made available for everyone and Valve sees how the change affects gameplay on a bigger scale.

With the change to MR12, it seems like the economy will play differently in CS2. Both sides will have to spend money much wiser from now on, especially CTs, given how they need utility to hold off the enemies.

