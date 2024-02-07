What is XP Overload in CS2?

With the introduction of weekly rewards in Counter-Strike 2, players have taken more notice of the once-forgotten XP system. Now, after the A Call to Arms update, Valve set up another reward system for those who farm XP—the “XP Overload” status.

Recommended Videos

Here’s a look at what the XP Overload system means in CS2.

The XP Overload system in CS2, explained

A sweet icon next to your name. Image via Valve

XP Overload in CS2 occurs once you cap out your weekly XP earned, which happens once you earn 11,166 XP. From here, you’ll earn a reduced amount of XP for each subsequent game but will have the XP Overload status applied.

The status lasts for a minimum of one week and can be refreshed each week, meaning a player could theoretically keep up XP Overload indefinitely. You’ll know if you have XP Overload if you see an icon next to your name anywhere in the game, including the main menu, your profile, and even in the scoreboard and kill feed.

This XP Overload icon works similarly to the yearly XP badge; if you keep overloading your XP each week, the icon will keep upgrading. Valve’s explanation is: “Additional tiers of XP Overload status can be unlocked by earning all of the normal XP over multiple consecutive weeks.”

We’re not sure what the limit to XP Overload status is just yet as Valve hasn’t given us any more information about it. Be sure to check back after each update for new information about XP Overload.

How do I reach XP Overload in CS2?

The fastest way to cap out your XP for the week in CS2 is to play Premier or Competitive. Oftentimes, two to three Premier matches a week with the multiplier should be enough to complete your weekly reward and earn the XP Overload status.

You can earn XP by completing any CS2 official mode, so for those who would rather play Casual, Deathmatch, or the returning Arms Race, you’ll at least also work on earning XP each week, but at a much slower pace compared to Premier or Competitive players.