CS2 launch features new store page and fresh take on weekly rewards

Counter-Strike 2 is here in full at long last, and Valve hid a few more surprises in the full release fans were not anticipating. One of those is a new take on the weekly drops players get from leveling up their XP rank, giving players in CS2 a choice this time.

Upon reaching a new XP rank, players once a week will receive a weekly care package. Rather than just getting a single random reward—whether that be a skin, a spray, a case, or something else—players will be able to choose what they receive.

NEW CARE PACKAGES IN CS2 pic.twitter.com/Zv6IqMYSRm — austin (@austincsgo_) September 27, 2023

After your match completes and you’ve ranked up, you will get to choose two of the four in-game items presented to you, which can include a case, a weapon skin, or a spray. You may have to hit Escape to access the selection menu if you’re queueing for deathmatch. Those items will become instantly available in your inventory. Your package will be marked as “claimed” in the store.

The storefront itself now has a tab on the main menu and has been cleaned up considerably, with a Market tab that makes it much more easier and streamlined for players to directly purchase cases, which will drive the weapon skin market that has proven to be so lucrative to Valve for all these years. Clicking the case icon will open the Market and list all the skins that can be found in that case, but it doesn’t take you to the market listing for the actual case itself.

The store also, for now, is still selling sticker capsules from the BLAST Paris 2023, the last CS:GO Major. The General tab features virtually every sticker, music kit, or capsule that’s available to purchase. The Tools section features a StatTrak Swap Tool pack, a Storage Container, and a Name Tag.

