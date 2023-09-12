Early CS2 data showcases how your Premier rating compares to CS:GO rank

The ranking system has been completely revamped in Counter-Strike 2. Valve made Premier the primary mode and replaced the old skill group ranks with a new, exclusive rating. Ever since its addition to the beta on Aug. 31, players have wondered how it compares to CS:GO ranks, and they finally have the opportunity to see for themselves.

A site called Leetify gathered both early data from CS2 and skill group info from CS:GO and released a graph of rating and ranking distribution on Sept. 9. It clearly shows the majority of players are still getting used to CS2, considering they’re much lower than they were in CS:GO.

If you plot the CSGO ranks for the players with CS Ratings in CS2, it looks like this.



Learn more: https://t.co/tC8ZhbvXpD pic.twitter.com/i36HH0hTxB — Leetify (@leetify) September 9, 2023

In the CS2 beta, most players sit somewhere between 4,000 and 12,000 rating points, with the highest percentage peaking at 8,000 points. It’s vastly different when compared to CS:GO stats. In CS:GO, the graph sways heavily to the right, with the third-best skill group, Legendary Eagle Master, being at 10.9 percent.

There are a few factors behind this. First of all, the rating system is likely different in terms of how many points it gives and takes away from you after a match. But we can’t say for sure because the details about skill group ranking in CS:GO have remained a mystery. On top of that, players are still getting used to the CS2 Premier rating, and the game overall. These factors should be considered when looking at stats.

It’s worth remembering Premier was added on Aug. 31, and the data was released on Sept. 9. That’s just 10 days of data. There’s a chance skilled players just haven’t played enough CS2 to climb the ranks, especially with the beta’s ongoing issues.

With that in mind, we believe the graph will slowly but surely sway to the right as well and look more similar to CS:GO‘s rank distribution. But only time will tell if we’re right.

About the author