CS2 players across the globe enjoy latest invite wave—except one unlucky region

Aug. 31’s CS2 update saw a new massive wave of limited test invites for players across the globe—except for one region.

It seems like only a few players in Oceania were included in the latest wave, which naturally upset the majority of the CS community in that region of the world. Under numerous posts on Reddit about the changes introduced with the latest update, players from OCE claim they still haven’t received an invitation despite meeting the criteria needed to get one.

Under Valve’s blog post saying new invites have been rolled out, one player said “unless you’re in OCE.” Apparently, Australia still isn’t a region with access for whatever reason.

“They really need to go ‘open beta’ in Australia everyone with the invite can’t even play as they haven’t given it to enough players to keep a consistent player base so not sure how we are meant to help discover problems in the beta,” another frustrated Aussie added.

While browsing social media, there are a small number of players who admit they received the beta, but they are a drop in the ocean.

CS2 players can finally enjoy Inferno with the latest update. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Either way, we hope the case gets resolved soon and our Oceanic brothers and sisters can enjoy the new Inferno and everything that comes with it—just like we are doing here at Dot Esports.

With the latest update adding such a massive wave of players, the community is now certain the release date is right around the corner. The game was announced in March and was said to release this summer, which comes to an end in precisely three weeks. If Valve is to keep its word, we should see a full release in the next 21 days.

Besides Inferno, the latest update introduced a revamped ranking system and confirmed the addition of MR12—both enormous changes for the game.

