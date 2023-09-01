Another CS2 map update means CS:GO roster is half done in the beta—but don’t expect many more

We may have the full set now.

With Inferno’s CS2 beta arrival today, 10 of the 18 maps in Counter-Strike’s casual, competitive, and reserve map pool have been brought into the Source 2 update. Despite another eight remaining, odds are, this will be all we’ll get before the CS2’s full release.

Inferno joins the likes of Overpass, Vertigo, Mirage, Dust 2, Office, Nuke, Anubis, Ancient, and Italy in the CS2 beta as of today. All but Office, Italy, and Dust 2 can be seen on the Premier map-ban system, not leaving much room for others to slot in.

So far, Valve has only introduced CS:GO maps from the Active Duty, Casual, and Reserve Pool. This leaves maps from Danger Zone, War Games, and Wingman waiting for the full CS2 release in Summer 2023.

There’s every chance Valve will leave them behind completely though.

While Valve has stayed relatively silent on the remaining maps (as it does on many things), the CS2 developers might’ve accidentally revealed a little too much in a tweet on Aug. 31. Valve’s latest update showcased the overhauled CS2 rank system but also shared the Premier map-ban feature which has likely given it away—there’s no space for more maps.

Every CS:GO map in the active-duty map pool has been updated for CS2 and all seven of those maps have been featured in the Premier sneak-peak.

While Valve remains quiet regarding any further additions to CS2, the Summer 2023 release date deadline draws near. With little under a month before Summer concludes, Valve doesn’t have much time to release more maps.

If Inferno suffers from the amount of bugs prior to maps encountered, there’s likely less time. With any luck, Valve will drop CS2 in the next few weeks for all players.

