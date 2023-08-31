For once, CS:GO players are glad Valve is taking its time with CS2

Anyone Counter-Strike fan who has visited Reddit or other social media platforms must have seen the anticipation and lack of patience over the wait for CS2‘s release. But, just this once, a player emerged who praised Valve for their attitude.

One player congratulated the game developers for taking their time and not releasing a game that is unfinished, they wrote on Reddit on Aug. 31.

“I really like the mindset of Valve ‘we release it when it’s ready’ and not giving a single ‘f’ about people crying to release it ASAP. Releasing a finished game later is just better than releasing it too early,” they wrote. On top of that, they pointed out how there were a bunch of unfinished games released in the past few years, like Cyberpunk 2077, and they’d rather wait than see CS2 follow suit.

There were some individuals in the comments section who agreed with the author. But, in typical CS:GO community fashion, most players (we know because we’re part of them) once again started being delusional and joking around about the release.

Related: CS:GO’s most bizarre match loss ever happened right before CS2’s launch

They believe after such a post, CS2 is destined to come out soon: “Watch it come out tonight and contradict everything you just said,” reads the top comment. While it would be a funny turn of events, we can’t say we’d be mad if it happened.

The community feels like a time bomb, and only Valve can defuse it. Image via Valve

On a more serious note, the community is flooded with different emotions and frustration about the lack of communication from Valve, and you can’t blame them. The game was announced in March to come out in summer. So, if the developers want to make it in time, they only have three more weeks to do so.

About the author