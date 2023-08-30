CS:GO’s most bizarre match loss ever happened right before CS2’s launch

CS:GO celebrated its 11th birthday just over a week ago, but it’s never too late to come up with a unique play. The player in question managed to single-handedly lose his team the match in the most bizarre manner—we said it’s unique, not that it’s a smart play.

As we keep scavenging for every little hint of information pertaining to CS2’s official launch, CS:GO players are still busy playing. Not every significant play is a positive one and nobody wants to be remembered for a boneheaded move, though there is a saying that it’s better to be remembered for something than not to be remembered at all. We certainly hope the latter is the mindset of the star of this epic blunder, for his own sake.

This player, in-game name “trash Neaz”, was apparently on the path to an impressive comeback. Playing 4vs5 on T-side Mirage, Neaz, and co. have been on a hot streak, evidenced by the overabundance of money in their bank. The CTs are forced to save all of their money for round 30 and are on a full save while leading 15-13. Little do they know, their full save would turn into a full buy in just a few moments.

Neaz had the brilliant idea to buy and drop five weapons in T-spawn with the logic being that he won’t need the money anyway. While technically true, this logic does not address the possibility of the CTs pushing through the middle into T-spawn while your team is planting the bomb on A site. Are those four free Galils and a Bizon for the CTs to pick up? They surely are.

Having no armor or defuse kit makes no difference as the CTs, uplifted by the weapon lottery they had just won, wipe out the confused Terrorists in a matter of seconds. The only letdown in this otherwise spectacular display of Matchmaking magic is that the Bizon did not get a kill during all of this.

A Tibetan monk would find it hard not to tilt after losing a match like this, but he would be wise enough to see the moral of the story, as should you—when you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes.

About the author