All CS2 weapon and knife skins in the Kilowatt Case

Alongside a massive Counter-Strike 2 content update on Feb. 6, Valve has introduced the sequel’s first-ever weapon case—the Kilowatt Case.
The Kilowatt Case is available to open right now after the A Call to Arms update went live—if you can get your hands on one. It’s understood the Kilowatt Case will be available as part of the player’s weekly drops, but you can always buy them on the Steam Community Market if you’re desperate to get your hands on one of the skins first.
The case is certainly stuffed full of content too, with 17 unique community-designed skins including the Kukri Knife and the first-ever skin for the Zeus.
Here’s a look at every skin in the Kilowatt Case in CS2.
Every skin in the Kilowatt Case in CS2
Mil-Spec (Rare, Blue)
Dual Berettas | Hideout
MAC-10 | Light Box
Nova | Dark Sigil
SSG 08 | Dezastre
Tec-9 | Slag
UMP-45 | Motorized
XM1014 | Irezumi
Restricted (Mythical, Purple)
Glock-18 | Block-18
M4A4 | Etch Lord
Five-Seven | Hybrid
MP7 | Just Smile
Sawed-Off | Analog Input
Classified (Legendary, Pink)
M4A1-S | Black Lotus
Zeus x27 | Olympus
USP-S | Jawbreaker
Covert (Extraordinary, Red)
AWP | Chrome Cannon
AK-47 | Inheritance
Exceedingly Rare – Kukri Knife
The Kukri Knife is the first new knife added to CS2, and the first new knife in Counter-Strike since 2019’s Operation Shattered Web. It’s a slight cross between the Huntsman and the Navaja, with a thick blade and sharp point, and is available in numerous finishes, including:
- Vanilla
- Blue Steel
- Boreal Forest
- Case Hardened
- Crimson Web
- Fade
- Forest DDPAT
- Night Stripe
- Safari Mesh
- Scorched
- Slaughter
- Stained
- Urban Masked