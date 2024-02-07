All CS2 weapon and knife skins in the Kilowatt Case

Alongside a massive Counter-Strike 2 content update on Feb. 6, Valve has introduced the sequel’s first-ever weapon case—the Kilowatt Case.

Recommended Videos

The Kilowatt Case is available to open right now after the A Call to Arms update went live—if you can get your hands on one. It’s understood the Kilowatt Case will be available as part of the player’s weekly drops, but you can always buy them on the Steam Community Market if you’re desperate to get your hands on one of the skins first.

The case is certainly stuffed full of content too, with 17 unique community-designed skins including the Kukri Knife and the first-ever skin for the Zeus.

Here’s a look at every skin in the Kilowatt Case in CS2.

Every skin in the Kilowatt Case in CS2

Mil-Spec (Rare, Blue)

Dual Berettas | Hideout

One of the better-looking blues in a while. Screenshot by Dot Esports

MAC-10 | Light Box

Neon purple. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Nova | Dark Sigil

The wolf’s howl in the night. Screenshot by Dot Esports

SSG 08 | Dezastre

Loving a touch of red here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tec-9 | Slag

Did I fire 9 shots or 18? Screenshot by Dot Esports

UMP-45 | Motorized

The engine room of the SMG collection. Screenshot by Dot Esports

XM1014 | Irezumi

Can’t go wrong with gold and black. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Restricted (Mythical, Purple)

Glock-18 | Block-18

Don’t step on this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

M4A4 | Etch Lord

Custom-fit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Five-Seven | Hybrid

This reminds me of a forest, only purple. Screenshot by Dot Esports

MP7 | Just Smile

Interesting color choices here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sawed-Off | Analog Input

Is the TV broken? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Classified (Legendary, Pink)

M4A1-S | Black Lotus

“Adds two kills during rifle round, then is discarded.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

Zeus x27 | Olympus

Zeus on a Zeus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

USP-S | Jawbreaker

The pick of the bunch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Covert (Extraordinary, Red)

AWP | Chrome Cannon

It’s literally chrome. I need one right now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

AK-47 | Inheritance

Quite regal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Exceedingly Rare – Kukri Knife

To the point. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Kukri Knife is the first new knife added to CS2, and the first new knife in Counter-Strike since 2019’s Operation Shattered Web. It’s a slight cross between the Huntsman and the Navaja, with a thick blade and sharp point, and is available in numerous finishes, including: