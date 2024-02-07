All Kukri Knife CS2 skins in the Kilowatt Case

Counter-Strike’s array of knives and finishes grows by the year, and now in early 2024, CS2’s first inclusion into the list has arrived in the form of the Kukri Knife.

The Kukri Knife looks like a cross between a Huntsman Knife and a Navaja Knife, with a slightly curved blade and a gleaming finish that looks stunning in CS2’s lighting. We last saw a hint of the Kukri Knife in March 2023, but with the A Call to Arms update, the knife is here and finally obtainable in Valve’s famed shooter—if you’re lucky.

Here is the complete list of Kukri Knife skins and finishes in CS2.

All Kukri Knife skins in CS2

Fade. Screenshot via Gemsri Gregory on YouTube Forest DDPAT. Screenshot by Dot Esports Case Hardened. Screenshot by Dot Esports Crimson Web (Battle-Scarred). Screenshot by Dot Esports Scorched. Screenshot via Gemsri Gregory on YouTube Boreal Forest. Screenshot by Dot Esports Blue Steel. Screenshot by Dot Esports Safari Mesh. Screenshot by Dot Esports Slaughter. Screenshot by Dot Esports Night Stripe. Screenshot by Dot Esports Stained. Screenshot by Dot Esports Vanilla. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Kukri Knife was added on Feb. 6, 2024, in the Kilowatt Case as part of the A Call to Arms update. At this time, you can only obtain a Kukri Knife by opening a Kilowatt Case and getting lucky, from the Steam Market, or via trade.

There are 13 finishes available for the Kukri Knife, with most coming with varying wears from Battle-Scarred to Factory New:

Vanilla

Blue Steel

Boreal Forest

Case Hardened

Crimson Web

Fade

Forest DDPAT

Night Stripe

Safari Mesh

Scorched

Slaughter

Stained

Urban Masked

Do note some of the above finishes, including Crimson Web, Slaughter, and Case Hardened, can have different patterns from those shown in the image gallery. Be sure to inspect your CS2 knife closely before buying or selling.