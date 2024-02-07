Category:
Counter-Strike

All Kukri Knife CS2 skins in the Kilowatt Case

As sharp as they come.
Image of Nicholas Taifalos
Nicholas Taifalos
|
Published: Feb 7, 2024 12:42 am
A player wields a Kukri Knife in CS2's warehouse.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Counter-Strike’s array of knives and finishes grows by the year, and now in early 2024, CS2’s first inclusion into the list has arrived in the form of the Kukri Knife.

Recommended Videos

The Kukri Knife looks like a cross between a Huntsman Knife and a Navaja Knife, with a slightly curved blade and a gleaming finish that looks stunning in CS2’s lighting. We last saw a hint of the Kukri Knife in March 2023, but with the A Call to Arms update, the knife is here and finally obtainable in Valve’s famed shooter—if you’re lucky.

Here is the complete list of Kukri Knife skins and finishes in CS2.

All Kukri Knife skins in CS2

The Kukri Knife was added on Feb. 6, 2024, in the Kilowatt Case as part of the A Call to Arms update. At this time, you can only obtain a Kukri Knife by opening a Kilowatt Case and getting lucky, from the Steam Market, or via trade.

There are 13 finishes available for the Kukri Knife, with most coming with varying wears from Battle-Scarred to Factory New:

  • Vanilla
  • Blue Steel
  • Boreal Forest
  • Case Hardened
  • Crimson Web
  • Fade
  • Forest DDPAT
  • Night Stripe
  • Safari Mesh
  • Scorched
  • Slaughter
  • Stained
  • Urban Masked

Do note some of the above finishes, including Crimson Web, Slaughter, and Case Hardened, can have different patterns from those shown in the image gallery. Be sure to inspect your CS2 knife closely before buying or selling.

related content
Read Article All knife skins in CS2
A Counter-Strike character shows off a Navaja Knife with a pink fade effect on Vertigo in CS2.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
All knife skins in CS2
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 7, 2024
Read Article What is XP Overload in CS2?
The XP Overload icon in front of a map of Ancient in CS2.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
What is XP Overload in CS2?
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 6, 2024
Read Article All CS2 Kilowatt Case weapon and knife skins
The Kilowatt Case in CS2 on a pallet held by a forklift.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
All CS2 Kilowatt Case weapon and knife skins
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 6, 2024
Read Article CS2 A Call to Arms update brings back Arms Race, adds Kukri Knife, new case, and more
Shoots, a map in CS2's Arms Race mode, in a temple in the jungle.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
CS2 A Call to Arms update brings back Arms Race, adds Kukri Knife, new case, and more
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 6, 2024
Read Article IEM Katowice 2024: Schedule, scores, teams, and more
The IEM Katowice trophy on a plinth with banners of former champions displayed in the background.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
IEM Katowice 2024: Schedule, scores, teams, and more
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos and others Feb 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All knife skins in CS2
A Counter-Strike character shows off a Navaja Knife with a pink fade effect on Vertigo in CS2.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
All knife skins in CS2
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 7, 2024
Read Article What is XP Overload in CS2?
The XP Overload icon in front of a map of Ancient in CS2.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
What is XP Overload in CS2?
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 6, 2024
Read Article All CS2 Kilowatt Case weapon and knife skins
The Kilowatt Case in CS2 on a pallet held by a forklift.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
All CS2 Kilowatt Case weapon and knife skins
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 6, 2024
Read Article CS2 A Call to Arms update brings back Arms Race, adds Kukri Knife, new case, and more
Shoots, a map in CS2's Arms Race mode, in a temple in the jungle.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
CS2 A Call to Arms update brings back Arms Race, adds Kukri Knife, new case, and more
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 6, 2024
Read Article IEM Katowice 2024: Schedule, scores, teams, and more
The IEM Katowice trophy on a plinth with banners of former champions displayed in the background.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
IEM Katowice 2024: Schedule, scores, teams, and more
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos and others Feb 6, 2024

Author

Nicholas Taifalos
Aussie Editor for Dot Esports. Nick, better known as Taffy, began his esports career as a commentator, switching to journalism with a focus on Oceanic esports, particularly CS:GO and Dota. Email: nicholas@dotesports.com