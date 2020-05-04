Learning the ins and outs of the economy is fundamental to Counter-Strike.

Counter-Strike might look like a moderately simplistic game, but once you start watching, and playing more, you’ll begin to see its intricacies.

It has a complex economic system that requires a good sense of mental maths and critical thinking, together with the bread and butter gameplay mechanics—moving, aiming, fragging, and of course, winning.

Not only do you have to understand and manage your own team’s economy but you also have to predict your opponent’s financial situation. But don’t worry, with enough time, practice, and mental fortitude, you can easily learn to coordinate buys for you and your team without hesitation.

Here’s a comprehensive guide for newer players looking to learn the fundamentals of CS:GO’s economy.

The buy menus

Weapon prices are listed below with the order in which they appear in-game.

Rifle Weapon side(s) Price Kill Reward Galil AR T $2000 $300 FAMAS CT $2050 $300 AK-47 T $2700 $300 M4A4 CT $3100 $300 M4A1-S CT $2900 $300 SG 553 T $3000 $300 AUG CT $3300 $300 G3SG 1 T $5000 $300 SCAR-20 CT $5000 $300 SSG 08 T/CT $1700 $300 AWP T/CT $4750 $100

Pistol Weapon side(s) Price Kill Reward Glock-18 T $200 $300 USP-S CT $200 $300 P2000 CT $200 $300 P250 T/CT $300 $300 CZ75-Auto T/CT $500 $100 Five-Seven CT $500 $300 Tec-9 T $500 $300 Dual Berettas T/CT $400 $300 Desert Eagle T/CT $700 $300 R8 Revolver T/CT $600 $300

SMG Weapon side(s) Price Kill Reward MAC-10 T $1050 $600 MP9 CT $1250 $600 PP-Bizon T/CT $1400 $600 MP7 T/CT $1500 $600 UMP-45 T/CT $1200 $600 P90 T/CT $2350 $300

Heavy Weapon side(s) Price Kill Reward Sawed-Off T $1100 $900 MAG-7 CT $1300 $900 Nova T/CT $1050 $900 XM 1014 T/CT $2000 $900 M249 T/CT $5200 $300 Negev T/CT $1700 $300

Grenade Weapon side(s) Price Kill Reward Decoy T/CT $50 $300 Flashbang T/CT $200 $300 Smoke T/CT $300 $300 HE T/CT $300 $300 Molotov Cocktail T $400 $300 Incendiary CT $600 $300

Gear Weapon side(s) Price Kill Reward Kelvar Vest T/CT $650 Kelvar + Helmet T/CT $1000 Zeus x27 T/CT $300 $0 Knife T/CT $0 $1500 Defuse Kit T/CT $400

Win and loss bonuses

The outcome of a round determines how much money, per player, your team is awarded. The chart below should give you a good reference point for calculating and predicting the economy.

Once you’re comfortable with the system and you’ve put a couple of hundred hours in the game, you should be able to recite round wins and losses by heart.

Each player starts the half with $800, and money is earned based on the round outcome. The money cap for both sides is $16,000.

Terrorist (T) side

Round after reset Win Bomb detonate Total Loss** Bomb plant Total First round $3250 $250 $3500 $1400 $800 $2200 Second round $3250 $250 $3500 $1900 $800 $2700 Third round $3250 $250 $3500 $2400 $800 $3200 Fourth round $3250 $250 $3500 $2900 $800 $3700 Fifth round* $3250 $250 $3500 $3400* $800 $4200*

(*maximum loss bonus)

(**T side players who lose the round due to time are awarded no loss bonus ($0)

Counter-Terrorist (CT) side

Round after reset Win Bomb detonate Total Loss Bomb plant Total First round $3250 $250 $3500 $1400 N/A $1400 Second round $3250 $250 $3500 $1900 N/A $1900 Third round $3250 $250 $3500 $2400 N/A $2400 Fourth round $3250 $250 $3500 $2900 N/A $2900 Fifth round* $3250 $250 $3500 $3400* N/A $3400*

The meta

There are several types of buys in the current meta—full buys, force buys, quasi buys, eco/saves, and full saves.

Full buys are ideal when your team has the best possible firepower. The remaining buy options are situational, with force and quasi buys used when you and your team are low on money. Ecos and full saves, on the other hand, are used when your team’s economy has been reset. This typically happens when your team wins a round then loses the next. It’s called a reset because your team’s loss bonus is reset back to $1400.

Full Buy: primarily rifles, armor, and utility

Force Buy: SMGs, upgraded pistols, and some armor

Quasi Buy: some rifles, some SMGs, some upgraded pistols, and some armor

Eco/Save: upgraded pistols and very few grenades

Full Save: no buying weapons or utility at all

Image via Jamie Villanuevas)

Above are a set of common scenarios for the first three to four rounds.

Your team will often force buy pistols if they lose the opening round on either side. This is a sensible gamble that allows your team to break the enemy early on, with little to no risk. But in the scenario the T side plants the bomb in a pistol round and loses, they can then full save the second round, before full buying the round after.

If your team wants to play it safe, they can instead full save twice in a row (double save) after a pistol round loss, and full buy on the fourth round. This is a conservative approach to the game, but it won’t always necessarily work in your favor.