Imperial survive IHC scare to keep Brazilian dream alive at PGL Antwerp Major

Imperial have eliminated IHC Esports from the PGL Antwerp CS:GO Major Challengers Stage following a 2-1 victory today. This result sees the men led by Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo stay alive in the tournament and they have a shot of qualifying for the Legends Stage tomorrow in the 2-2 pool matches.

It wasn’t easy for Imperial, though. IHC won Mirage 16-11 and started the series ahead, putting pressure on the Brazilians. The all-Mongolian side had their chances in the following maps, Overpass (16-10) and Inferno (16-12), but the fragging capability of Ricardo “boltz” Prass and FalleN was the difference for Imperial. The duo combined for 128 frags across the three maps and were the only ones to finish with a positive K/D on Imperial.

If Imperial want to have a chance tomorrow in the last round of the PGL Antwerp Major Challengers Stage, they’ll need FalleN to play like he did today. The captain has not shown all of his potential since the lineup was assembled in January and the team needs their AWPer to hit the easy shots and be the difference-maker.

As for IHC, what they accomplished in recent weeks is historic, even though they finished the PGL Antwerp Major with a 1-3 record. They have become the best team in the Asian-Pacific region and entered the history books as the first Mongolian team to play at a CS:GO Major. Garidmagnai “bLitz” Byambasuren and crew have the aim and some good strats, they only need more experience to do more damage at international events.

The fourth round of PGL Antwerp Major Challengers Stage will finalize today and there will be six teams alive to decide their fate tomorrow on the last day of this stage.