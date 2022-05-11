MIBR knock XANTARES’ Eternal Fire out of PGL Antwerp Major

The Brazilians will be one of the six CS:GO teams fighting for the three remaining spots in the Legends Stage.

The Turkish CS:GO superteam headlined by İsmailсan “XANTARES” Dörtkardeş, Özgür “woxic” Eker, and Buğra “Calyx” Arkın have been eliminated from the PGL Antwerp Major at the hands of MIBR. The Brazilian squad now have a 2-2 record in the Challengers Stage and will play for a spot in the Legends Stage tomorrow.

MIBR started the series with a hard-fought victory on Vertigo. They dominated the first half (11-4) and saw Eternal Fire attempt their comeback on the CT side, but well-timed executions on the A bombsite at the end of the game netted them the map (16-13).

The action moved to Nuke and even though Eternal Fire enjoyed a strong start, they couldn’t keep the rhythm going once they switched to the T side. MIBR showed a strong defensive setup and discipline in knowing when to take gun duels and when to waste the clock to close out the map with a 16-11 win. Jhonatan “JOTA” Willian and Matheus “Tuurtle” Anhaia got 48 frags each in the series and were helped by Raphael “exit” Lacerda, who didn’t frag as much but nailed clutches in decisive moments.

MIBR vs. Eternal Fire was the last matchup of the fourth round of the Challengers Stage’s Swiss system and tomorrow’s matches have already been decided. MIBR will play against Bad News Eagles, Astralis will face Team Liquid, and Imperial will take on forZe. The three winners will advance to the PGL Antwerp Major’s Legends Stage.

PGL Antwerp Major resumes tomorrow at 5am CT.