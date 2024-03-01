How to make a Person in Infinite Craft

Making People, a Society, a Human, a Man, or anything else in between is easy in Infinite Craft—but making a Person can be difficult. To make a Person, you need to combine things like Eurovision, Video Games, and lots of Emo-related things.

Buckle up, because this is going to be a very long recipe. Here’s how to craft a Person in Infinite Craft.

Person recipe in Infinite Craft

To make a Person in Infinite Craft, combine a Joker with Persona. Before you ask: Yes, it’s the Persona video game you need to make, which is the difficult part. This recipe is going to be a five-part guide, but don’t worry; I’ll try to make it as simple as I can for you.

Eurovision

Yes, the first thing you need to create is the annual European music festival. Don’t ask; I was just as confused as you, but it will all make sense in the end… probably.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Earth + Fire = Lava Lava + Water = Stone Stone + Earth = Rock Earth + Earth = Mountain Water + Water = Lake Fire + Fire = Volcano Mountain + Lake = Fjord Lake + Volcano = Island Island + Island = Continent Continent + Mountain = Asia Asia + Island = Japan Fjord + Continent = Europe Europe + Japan = Eurovision

J-RPG

Now that you have Eurovision, you need to make a J-RPG. Yes, I know, but you have to remember: you are making Persona the video game, and Persona is a J-RPG with great music. Not Eurovision music, obviously, but you’ll get to that later. For now, you need a J-RPG.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Eurovision + Japan = J-Euro J-Euro + Rock = J-rock Earth + Wind = Dust Dust + Earth = Planet Planet + Fire = Sun Sun + Fire = Solar Solar + Planet = System System + Fire = Computer Computer + System = Software Software + Earth = Game Earth + Water = Plant Plant + Plant = Tree Plant + Wind = Dandelion Tree + Dandelion = Wish Wish + Tree = Money Dandelion + Water = Wine Wine + Tree = Drunk Drunk + Money = Bar Bar + Water = Pub Pub + Bar = Club Club + Car = Fight J-rock + Game = J-Game J-Game + Fight = J-RPG

Emo Rock

Despite what you might think of the music in Persona games, Infinite Craft thinks it’s Emo music, and that’s what you have to make if you want to make the game in Infinite Craft later down the line.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Water + Wind = Wave Wave + Plant = Seaweed Seaweed + Fire = Sushi Sushi + Seaweed = Roll Mountain + Mountain = Mountain Range Roll + Mountain Range = Rock and Roll Lava + Stone = Obsidian Obsidian + Earth = Diamond Diamond + Obsidian = Onyx Onyx + Obsidian = Black Black + Water = Ink Ink + Fire = Tattoo Tattoo + Black = Goth Goth + Black = Emo Emo + Rock and Roll = Emo Rock

Persona

It’s finally time to make Persona. You’re almost there; just a few more steps.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Fjord + Water = Whale Whale + Dust = Sperm Sperm + Dust = Baby Baby + Baby = Child Child + Baby = Teenager Goth + Japan = Gothic Lolita Gothic Lolita + Emo = Emo Lolita Teenager + Emo Lolita = Emo Teen Emo Teen + Goth = Emo Goth Emo Goth + Emo Teen = Emo Kid Emo Kid + Emo Rock = Emo Music Emo Music + J-RPG = Persona

Person

Just a few more clicks, and you’ll have made a Person in Infinite Craft. Tap yourself on the back because you’ve made it this far. You just need to remove the Person out of Persona.