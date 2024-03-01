Category:
How to make a Person in Infinite Craft

The hardest thing I’ve ever made in this game.
Making People, a Society, a Human, a Man, or anything else in between is easy in Infinite Craft—but making a Person can be difficult. To make a Person, you need to combine things like Eurovision, Video Games, and lots of Emo-related things. 

Buckle up, because this is going to be a very long recipe. Here’s how to craft a Person in Infinite Craft.

Person recipe in Infinite Craft

Person recipe in Infinite Craft
To make a Person in Infinite Craft, combine a Joker with Persona. Before you ask: Yes, it’s the Persona video game you need to make, which is the difficult part. This recipe is going to be a five-part guide, but don’t worry; I’ll try to make it as simple as I can for you. 

Eurovision

Eurovision recipe in Infinite Craft
Yes, the first thing you need to create is the annual European music festival. Don’t ask; I was just as confused as you, but it will all make sense in the end… probably.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Earth+Fire=Lava
Lava+Water=Stone
Stone+Earth=Rock
Earth+Earth=Mountain
WaterWater=Lake
Fire+Fire=Volcano
Mountain+Lake=Fjord
Lake+Volcano=Island
Island+Island=Continent
Continent+Mountain=Asia
Asia+Island=Japan
Fjord+Continent=Europe
Europe+Japan=Eurovision

J-RPG

J-RPG recipe in Infinite Craft
Now that you have Eurovision, you need to make a J-RPG. Yes, I know, but you have to remember: you are making Persona the video game, and Persona is a J-RPG with great music. Not Eurovision music, obviously, but you’ll get to that later. For now, you need a J-RPG.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Eurovision+Japan=J-Euro
J-Euro+Rock=J-rock
Earth+Wind=Dust
Dust+Earth=Planet
PlanetFire=Sun
Sun+Fire=Solar
Solar+Planet=System
System+Fire=Computer
Computer+System=Software
Software+Earth=Game
Earth+Water=Plant
Plant+Plant=Tree
Plant+Wind=Dandelion
Tree+Dandelion=Wish
Wish+Tree=Money
Dandelion+Water=Wine
Wine+Tree=Drunk
Drunk+Money=Bar
Bar+Water=Pub
Pub+Bar=Club
Club+Car=Fight
J-rock+Game=J-Game
J-Game+Fight=J-RPG

Emo Rock

Emo Rock recipe in Infinite Craft
Despite what you might think of the music in Persona games, Infinite Craft thinks it’s Emo music, and that’s what you have to make if you want to make the game in Infinite Craft later down the line.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Water+Wind=Wave
Wave+Plant=Seaweed
Seaweed+Fire=Sushi
Sushi+Seaweed=Roll
MountainMountain=Mountain Range
Roll+Mountain Range=Rock and Roll
Lava+Stone=Obsidian
Obsidian+Earth=Diamond
Diamond+Obsidian=Onyx
Onyx+Obsidian=Black
Black+Water=Ink
Ink+Fire=Tattoo
Tattoo+Black=Goth
Goth+Black=Emo
Emo+Rock and Roll=Emo Rock

Persona

Persona recipe in Infinite Craft
It’s finally time to make Persona. You’re almost there; just a few more steps.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Fjord+Water=Whale
Whale+Dust=Sperm
Sperm+Dust=Baby
Baby+Baby=Child
ChildBaby=Teenager
Goth+Japan=Gothic Lolita
Gothic Lolita+Emo=Emo Lolita
Teenager+Emo Lolita=Emo Teen
Emo Teen+Goth=Emo Goth
Emo Goth+Emo Teen=Emo Kid
Emo Kid+Emo Rock=Emo Music
Emo Music+J-RPG=Persona

Person

Just a few more clicks, and you’ll have made a Person in Infinite Craft. Tap yourself on the back because you’ve made it this far. You just need to remove the Person out of Persona.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Dust+Fire=Ash
Ash+Wine=Cigar
Wine+Wind=Balloon
Cigar+Balloon=Clown
ClownFire=Joker
Joker+Persona=Person
