How to make a Person in Infinite Craft

Making People, a Society, a Human, a Man, or anything else in between is easy in Infinite Craft—but making a Person can be difficult. To make a Person, you need to combine things like Eurovision, Video Games, and lots of Emo-related things.
Buckle up, because this is going to be a very long recipe. Here’s how to craft a Person in Infinite Craft.
Person recipe in Infinite Craft
To make a Person in Infinite Craft, combine a Joker with Persona. Before you ask: Yes, it’s the Persona video game you need to make, which is the difficult part. This recipe is going to be a five-part guide, but don’t worry; I’ll try to make it as simple as I can for you.
Eurovision
Yes, the first thing you need to create is the annual European music festival. Don’t ask; I was just as confused as you, but it will all make sense in the end… probably.
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Earth
|+
|Fire
|=
|Lava
|Lava
|+
|Water
|=
|Stone
|Stone
|+
|Earth
|=
|Rock
|Earth
|+
|Earth
|=
|Mountain
|Water
|+
|Water
|=
|Lake
|Fire
|+
|Fire
|=
|Volcano
|Mountain
|+
|Lake
|=
|Fjord
|Lake
|+
|Volcano
|=
|Island
|Island
|+
|Island
|=
|Continent
|Continent
|+
|Mountain
|=
|Asia
|Asia
|+
|Island
|=
|Japan
|Fjord
|+
|Continent
|=
|Europe
|Europe
|+
|Japan
|=
|Eurovision
J-RPG
Now that you have Eurovision, you need to make a J-RPG. Yes, I know, but you have to remember: you are making Persona the video game, and Persona is a J-RPG with great music. Not Eurovision music, obviously, but you’ll get to that later. For now, you need a J-RPG.
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Eurovision
|+
|Japan
|=
|J-Euro
|J-Euro
|+
|Rock
|=
|J-rock
|Earth
|+
|Wind
|=
|Dust
|Dust
|+
|Earth
|=
|Planet
|Planet
|+
|Fire
|=
|Sun
|Sun
|+
|Fire
|=
|Solar
|Solar
|+
|Planet
|=
|System
|System
|+
|Fire
|=
|Computer
|Computer
|+
|System
|=
|Software
|
|Software
|+
|Earth
|=
|Game
|Earth
|+
|Water
|=
|Plant
|Plant
|+
|Plant
|=
|Tree
|Plant
|+
|Wind
|=
|Dandelion
|Tree
|+
|Dandelion
|=
|Wish
|Wish
|+
|Tree
|=
|Money
|Dandelion
|+
|Water
|=
|Wine
|Wine
|+
|Tree
|=
|Drunk
|Drunk
|+
|Money
|=
|Bar
|Bar
|+
|Water
|=
|Pub
|Pub
|+
|Bar
|=
|Club
|Club
|+
|Car
|=
|Fight
|J-rock
|+
|Game
|=
|J-Game
|J-Game
|+
|Fight
|=
|J-RPG
Emo Rock
Despite what you might think of the music in Persona games, Infinite Craft thinks it’s Emo music, and that’s what you have to make if you want to make the game in Infinite Craft later down the line.
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Water
|+
|Wind
|=
|Wave
|Wave
|+
|Plant
|=
|Seaweed
|Seaweed
|+
|Fire
|=
|Sushi
|Sushi
|+
|Seaweed
|=
|Roll
|Mountain
|+
|Mountain
|=
|Mountain Range
|Roll
|+
|Mountain Range
|=
|Rock and Roll
|Lava
|+
|Stone
|=
|Obsidian
|Obsidian
|+
|Earth
|=
|Diamond
|Diamond
|+
|Obsidian
|=
|Onyx
|Onyx
|+
|Obsidian
|=
|Black
|Black
|+
|Water
|=
|Ink
|Ink
|+
|Fire
|=
|Tattoo
|Tattoo
|+
|Black
|=
|Goth
|Goth
|+
|Black
|=
|Emo
|Emo
|+
|Rock and Roll
|=
|Emo Rock
Persona
It’s finally time to make Persona. You’re almost there; just a few more steps.
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Fjord
|+
|Water
|=
|Whale
|Whale
|+
|Dust
|=
|Sperm
|Sperm
|+
|Dust
|=
|Baby
|Baby
|+
|Baby
|=
|Child
|Child
|+
|Baby
|=
|Teenager
|Goth
|+
|Japan
|=
|Gothic Lolita
|Gothic Lolita
|+
|Emo
|=
|Emo Lolita
|Teenager
|+
|Emo Lolita
|=
|Emo Teen
|Emo Teen
|+
|Goth
|=
|Emo Goth
|Emo Goth
|+
|Emo Teen
|=
|Emo Kid
|Emo Kid
|+
|Emo Rock
|=
|Emo Music
|Emo Music
|+
|J-RPG
|=
|Persona
Person
Just a few more clicks, and you’ll have made a Person in Infinite Craft. Tap yourself on the back because you’ve made it this far. You just need to remove the Person out of Persona.
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Dust
|+
|Fire
|=
|Ash
|Ash
|+
|Wine
|=
|Cigar
|Wine
|+
|Wind
|=
|Balloon
|Cigar
|+
|Balloon
|=
|Clown
|Clown
|+
|Fire
|=
|Joker
|Joker
|+
|Persona
|=
|Person