All resources and materials in Starfield and where to find them

We're always finding more.

An outpost in Starfield, a collection of buildings around a base on a rocky, dusty planet.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Survival among the stars doesn’t come easy, and it’ll take more than credits to thrive in Starfield. From constructing your first Outpost to upgrading key weapon components and equipment, resources and materials are essential to development in the galaxy.

Some, like Water and Copper, come naturally and are found in the wild and through the various vendors across Starfield’s immense collection of planets, moons, and stations. Others, like Iridium and Tantalum, require more effort.

Full list of resources and materials to find in Starfield

Below you’ll find a list of resources and essential materials we’ve found so far in Starfield, their elemental symbol, and a couple of locations where we found them. If they’re an abundant material, they may be found in numerous places; these are just the locations we came across in our adventures that possessed each item.

Related
Starfield Outpost guide: How to place and build your base
Starfield: First Contact mission guide
Starfield review: A waltz among the stars

We’ll build out this list as more resources and materials are discovered in Starfield. Check back for new additions to the list and what their intended uses are.

Resource/MaterialSymbolLocations
AlkanesHnCnVendors, Harvest (Gamow, Kreet)
AluminiumAlVendors, Harvest (Porrima III)
AntimonySbVendors (rare), Harvest (Cruth)
ArgonArVendors (Jemison), Harvest (in abundance)
BenzeneC6HnVendors, Harvest (Procyon V-C, Vectera)
BerylliumBeIntro, Vendors (Jemison), Mining (Magnar)
CaesiumCsVendors, Harvest (Dalvik)
Carboxylic AcidsR-COCDropped from enemies, Storage Units
ChlorineClHarvest (in abundance)
ChrlorosilanesSiH3ClHarvest via Outpost: See Chlorine
CobaltCoVendors, Harvest (in abundance)
CopperCuHarvest, Mining (in abundance)
DysprosiumDyHarvest via Outpost (Vega II-B)
EuropiumEuVendors (Neon), Harvest (Navacci, Andraphon)
FluorineFHarvest (Piazzi IV-C)
GoldAuVendors, Mining
Helium-3He-3Vendors (Jemison), Harvest (Ananke, Curbeam, Kurtz)
HexatriynylaminyleneC6HnVendors, Harvest (Porrima V-A)
Ionic LiquidsILHarvest via Outpost (Niira)
IridiumIrHarvest/Mining (Nesoi), Vendor (Akila City)
IronFeVendors (in abundance), Mining (Kreet)
LeadPbVendors (in abundance), Mining (Kreet), Harvest
LithiumLiVendors, Harvest (in abundance)
MercuryHgHarvest (Pontem)
NeodymiumNdHarvest/Mining (Mercury, Hyperia)
NeonNeVendors (Neon), Harvest/Mining (Volii Alpha)
NickelNiMining (Zamka), Vendors (in abundance)
PalladiumPdHarvest via Outposts, Vendors (rare)
PlatinumPtVendors (rare), Mining (Kapteyn I)
PlutoniumPuVendors (rare), Harvest/Mining (Grimsey)
SilverAgVendors (in abundance), Mining (Kreet, Magnar)
TantalumTAMining (Nesoi), Vendors (rare)
TetraflouridesxF4Vendors (in abundance), dropped from enemies
TitaniumTiHarvest/Mining (Vega II-B)
TungstenWHarvest (Voss, Bondar), Vendors (in abundance)
UraniumUMining (in abundance)
VanadiumVHarvest (Grimsey, Voss, Zamka), Vendors (Jemison)
VytiniumVyVendor (Starborn Trader)
WaterH2OEverywhere (in abundance)
XenonXeVendors (rare), Harvest (Bondar)
YtterbiumYbVendors (Akila City, Neon, Cydonia)

If you’re starting out and aren’t sure what resources you should prioritize, I suggest holding onto as much Aluminium, Iron, Tungsten, Cobalt and Nickel as you can.

You’ll often find you’ll run short of these as they’re very common resources for crafting and upgrading, so stock up when you can and note a couple of spots that you come across where you can quickly refill your stocks of these.

About the author
Nicholas Taifalos

Aussie Editor for Dot Esports. Nick, better known as Taffy, began his esports career as a commentator, switching to journalism with a focus on Oceanic esports, particularly CS:GO and Dota. Email: [email protected]

More Stories by Nicholas Taifalos