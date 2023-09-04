All resources and materials in Starfield and where to find them

Survival among the stars doesn’t come easy, and it’ll take more than credits to thrive in Starfield. From constructing your first Outpost to upgrading key weapon components and equipment, resources and materials are essential to development in the galaxy.
Some, like Water and Copper, come naturally and are found in the wild and through the various vendors across Starfield’s immense collection of planets, moons, and stations. Others, like Iridium and Tantalum, require more effort.
Full list of resources and materials to find in Starfield
Below you’ll find a list of resources and essential materials we’ve found so far in Starfield, their elemental symbol, and a couple of locations where we found them. If they’re an abundant material, they may be found in numerous places; these are just the locations we came across in our adventures that possessed each item.
We’ll build out this list as more resources and materials are discovered in Starfield. Check back for new additions to the list and what their intended uses are.
|Resource/Material
|Symbol
|Locations
|Alkanes
|HnCn
|Vendors, Harvest (Gamow, Kreet)
|Aluminium
|Al
|Vendors, Harvest (Porrima III)
|Antimony
|Sb
|Vendors (rare), Harvest (Cruth)
|Argon
|Ar
|Vendors (Jemison), Harvest (in abundance)
|Benzene
|C6Hn
|Vendors, Harvest (Procyon V-C, Vectera)
|Beryllium
|Be
|Intro, Vendors (Jemison), Mining (Magnar)
|Caesium
|Cs
|Vendors, Harvest (Dalvik)
|Carboxylic Acids
|R-COC
|Dropped from enemies, Storage Units
|Chlorine
|Cl
|Harvest (in abundance)
|Chrlorosilanes
|SiH3Cl
|Harvest via Outpost: See Chlorine
|Cobalt
|Co
|Vendors, Harvest (in abundance)
|Copper
|Cu
|Harvest, Mining (in abundance)
|Dysprosium
|Dy
|Harvest via Outpost (Vega II-B)
|Europium
|Eu
|Vendors (Neon), Harvest (Navacci, Andraphon)
|Fluorine
|F
|Harvest (Piazzi IV-C)
|Gold
|Au
|Vendors, Mining
|Helium-3
|He-3
|Vendors (Jemison), Harvest (Ananke, Curbeam, Kurtz)
|Hexatriynylaminylene
|C6Hn
|Vendors, Harvest (Porrima V-A)
|Ionic Liquids
|IL
|Harvest via Outpost (Niira)
|Iridium
|Ir
|Harvest/Mining (Nesoi), Vendor (Akila City)
|Iron
|Fe
|Vendors (in abundance), Mining (Kreet)
|Lead
|Pb
|Vendors (in abundance), Mining (Kreet), Harvest
|Lithium
|Li
|Vendors, Harvest (in abundance)
|Mercury
|Hg
|Harvest (Pontem)
|Neodymium
|Nd
|Harvest/Mining (Mercury, Hyperia)
|Neon
|Ne
|Vendors (Neon), Harvest/Mining (Volii Alpha)
|Nickel
|Ni
|Mining (Zamka), Vendors (in abundance)
|Palladium
|Pd
|Harvest via Outposts, Vendors (rare)
|Platinum
|Pt
|Vendors (rare), Mining (Kapteyn I)
|Plutonium
|Pu
|Vendors (rare), Harvest/Mining (Grimsey)
|Silver
|Ag
|Vendors (in abundance), Mining (Kreet, Magnar)
|Tantalum
|TA
|Mining (Nesoi), Vendors (rare)
|Tetraflourides
|xF4
|Vendors (in abundance), dropped from enemies
|Titanium
|Ti
|Harvest/Mining (Vega II-B)
|Tungsten
|W
|Harvest (Voss, Bondar), Vendors (in abundance)
|Uranium
|U
|Mining (in abundance)
|Vanadium
|V
|Harvest (Grimsey, Voss, Zamka), Vendors (Jemison)
|Vytinium
|Vy
|Vendor (Starborn Trader)
|Water
|H2O
|Everywhere (in abundance)
|Xenon
|Xe
|Vendors (rare), Harvest (Bondar)
|Ytterbium
|Yb
|Vendors (Akila City, Neon, Cydonia)
If you’re starting out and aren’t sure what resources you should prioritize, I suggest holding onto as much Aluminium, Iron, Tungsten, Cobalt and Nickel as you can.
You’ll often find you’ll run short of these as they’re very common resources for crafting and upgrading, so stock up when you can and note a couple of spots that you come across where you can quickly refill your stocks of these.