All resources and materials in Starfield and where to find them

Survival among the stars doesn’t come easy, and it’ll take more than credits to thrive in Starfield. From constructing your first Outpost to upgrading key weapon components and equipment, resources and materials are essential to development in the galaxy.

Some, like Water and Copper, come naturally and are found in the wild and through the various vendors across Starfield’s immense collection of planets, moons, and stations. Others, like Iridium and Tantalum, require more effort.

Full list of resources and materials to find in Starfield

Below you’ll find a list of resources and essential materials we’ve found so far in Starfield, their elemental symbol, and a couple of locations where we found them. If they’re an abundant material, they may be found in numerous places; these are just the locations we came across in our adventures that possessed each item.

We’ll build out this list as more resources and materials are discovered in Starfield. Check back for new additions to the list and what their intended uses are.

Resource/Material Symbol Locations Alkanes HnCn Vendors, Harvest (Gamow, Kreet) Aluminium Al Vendors, Harvest (Porrima III) Antimony Sb Vendors (rare), Harvest (Cruth) Argon Ar Vendors (Jemison), Harvest (in abundance) Benzene C6Hn Vendors, Harvest (Procyon V-C, Vectera) Beryllium Be Intro, Vendors (Jemison), Mining (Magnar) Caesium Cs Vendors, Harvest (Dalvik) Carboxylic Acids R-COC Dropped from enemies, Storage Units Chlorine Cl Harvest (in abundance) Chrlorosilanes SiH3Cl Harvest via Outpost: See Chlorine Cobalt Co Vendors, Harvest (in abundance) Copper Cu Harvest, Mining (in abundance) Dysprosium Dy Harvest via Outpost (Vega II-B) Europium Eu Vendors (Neon), Harvest (Navacci, Andraphon) Fluorine F Harvest (Piazzi IV-C) Gold Au Vendors, Mining Helium-3 He-3 Vendors (Jemison), Harvest (Ananke, Curbeam, Kurtz) Hexatriynylaminylene C6Hn Vendors, Harvest (Porrima V-A) Ionic Liquids IL Harvest via Outpost (Niira) Iridium Ir Harvest/Mining (Nesoi), Vendor (Akila City) Iron Fe Vendors (in abundance), Mining (Kreet) Lead Pb Vendors (in abundance), Mining (Kreet), Harvest Lithium Li Vendors, Harvest (in abundance) Mercury Hg Harvest (Pontem) Neodymium Nd Harvest/Mining (Mercury, Hyperia) Neon Ne Vendors (Neon), Harvest/Mining (Volii Alpha) Nickel Ni Mining (Zamka), Vendors (in abundance) Palladium Pd Harvest via Outposts, Vendors (rare) Platinum Pt Vendors (rare), Mining (Kapteyn I) Plutonium Pu Vendors (rare), Harvest/Mining (Grimsey) Silver Ag Vendors (in abundance), Mining (Kreet, Magnar) Tantalum TA Mining (Nesoi), Vendors (rare) Tetraflourides xF4 Vendors (in abundance), dropped from enemies Titanium Ti Harvest/Mining (Vega II-B) Tungsten W Harvest (Voss, Bondar), Vendors (in abundance) Uranium U Mining (in abundance) Vanadium V Harvest (Grimsey, Voss, Zamka), Vendors (Jemison) Vytinium Vy Vendor (Starborn Trader) Water H2O Everywhere (in abundance) Xenon Xe Vendors (rare), Harvest (Bondar) Ytterbium Yb Vendors (Akila City, Neon, Cydonia)

If you’re starting out and aren’t sure what resources you should prioritize, I suggest holding onto as much Aluminium, Iron, Tungsten, Cobalt and Nickel as you can.

You’ll often find you’ll run short of these as they’re very common resources for crafting and upgrading, so stock up when you can and note a couple of spots that you come across where you can quickly refill your stocks of these.

