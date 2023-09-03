How to find and harvest Vanadium in Starfield

Vanadium can be a tricky element to find in Starfield. You’ll likely need it for crafting at some point in your playthrough, but it won’t be easy to extract in large quantities.

Here’s where you can find and collect Vanadium in Starfield.

Where can you find Vanadium in Starfield?

From looting destroyed ships in space to visiting stores in New Atlantis, there are a number of ways you can acquire Vanadium in Bethesda’s new space RPG. The most surefire way of obtaining the element, though, is by harvesting the resource yourself.

In Starfield, players will find an abundance of different elements on celestial bodies. Vanadium is represented on the planetary resource map by the letter V, and I found it on the following moons:

Voss (moon of Olivas) in the Alpha Centauri System

Zamka (moon of Olivas) in the Alpha Centauri System

Grimsey (moon of Deepala) in the Narion System

Of the above list, I chose to visit Grimsey since I happened to be in the Narion System for a quest. Grimsey is a freezing moon with plenty of solar radiation, so I had to switch gear to protect against the harsh atmosphere and temperature. Be sure you’re well equipped to take on whichever planet or moon you land on before you start exploring—unless you want to deal with environmental damage or painful status effects.

You will find Vanadium in chunks of rocks that you can mine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to harvest Vanadium

Once you’ve identified a planet or moon with Vanadium, pick a spot on the planet or moon to touch ground on, grab your mining laser, and get ready to head out. Use your Hand Scanner (F on PC, LB on Xbox) to search for highlighted resource nodes nearby.

Even though Vanadium is labelled as a rare element, it didn’t take me long to find it after I had landed on Grimsey. As shown in the video below, Vanadium can appear in red and orange crystal-like rocks. Once you’ve found a deposit of the element, use your mining laser to harvest the resource. It will then automatically appear in your inventory.

Vanadium can be found as orange and red crystal-like rocks. Video by Dot Esports

Where to buy Vanadium in Starfield

If you’d rather spend those hard-earned credits to get someone else to do the mining for you, you can purchase Vanadium from stores around the universe. Jemison Mercantile, one of the stores located in the New Atlantis spaceport, sells Vanadium for 22 credits a unit.

While you’re there, you may want to consider stocking up on other resources, such as elements like Helium-3 and Beryllium, weapons and ammo, and aid items like Ship Parts.

