How to find and harvest Helium-3 in Starfield

You'll need to know where to look.

Starfield‘s crafting systems require a number of metals, materials, and minerals—so much so, that it can be difficult keeping all of your resources in line. Helium-3, abbreviated with He-3 in the game’s resource menus, is one of the many elements you’ll need for crafting.

He-3 can be found across the universe on planets and moons, but you’ll need to know which celestial bodies are home to the element and how you can extract it.

What planets is He-3 on?

There are a ton of planets in Starfield, and not all of them will have every resource available. If you don’t know where to look, you may be searching for He-3 for quite a long time. I found He-3 on the following moons and planet:

Ananke (planet) in the Olympus System

Curbeam (moon of Bondar) in the Alpha Centauri System

Kurtz (moon of Jemison) in the Alpha Centauri System

How to harvest He-3 in Starfield

Once you’ve located a planet or moon with He-3 on it, you will be able to harvest it through a couple different means. He-3 can be found both in vents as well as from the ground.

Video by Dot Esports

To extract He-3 from a vent, walk up to the vent and interact with it to collect the element. Be careful when harvesting He-3 from the vents. It will afflict the ailment Lung Damage, which you’ll need to cure with an Injector. Lung Damage causes your character to cough, which can alert enemies and reduces your overall oxygen supplies, so you’ll want to find a fix rather quickly.

to collect the element. For larger He-3 deposits that you find in the ground , you’ll need to build an outpost. Use your hand scanner (default keybinding is F on PC, LB on Xbox) to highlight the He-3. Hit the dedicated key or button shown at the bottom of the scanner HUD to set up an outpost. Place an He-3 extractor and a power supply near the deposit. You’ll need four pieces of Nickel, three Copper, and five Aluminum to build an He-3 extractor. Wait for a minute or so for the extractor to collect the resource. Then interact with the extractor to collect the He-3.

Make sure you have enough materials to build an extractor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

