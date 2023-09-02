How to cure Lung Damage in Starfield

Exploring the vast galaxy of Starfield means braving some incredibly harsh conditions, as you’ll be quick to realize that it’s not just spacers and wild alien fauna that are capable of killing you. During your time in the galaxy, you are likely to be affected by more than one affliction, a special type of damage that has to be healed with something other than a med pack.

One of those afflictions is Lung Damage, which will have negative effects on your oxygen levels and it can even disrupt your attempts at stealth in certain situations. Thankfully, nothing we’ve encountered or obtained so far in Starfield seems to be completely incurable, including Lung Damage.

What is Lung Damage and how do you get it in Starfield?

Lung Damage can be acquired from a number of different inhospitable planets and other sources. Spending excessive time on extremely frozen planets can cause Lung Damage, most frequently in situations where you are over-exerting yourself and not getting enough oxygen. Several planets also have natural vents that spew out toxic gas or smoke if you get too close. In most situations, getting Lung Damage also afflicts you with a Cough.

Natural smoke vents like this are guaranteed to give you Lung Damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When you get the Lung Damage effect, it will show up underneath your player’s status effects with the Cough effect listed with it. When you have a Cough, your character will frequently cough, which takes away a portion of your O2 meter. Additionally, coughing will also alert enemies to your presence if you are sneaking. Not fixing Lung Damage could lead to Infections as well.

How to fix Lung Damage in Starfield

There are a handful of ways to alleviate Lung Damage in Starfield.

This cough won’t help my stealth pursuits. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The simplest and most direct way of relieving Lung Damage is to use an item called an Injector, an aid item that heals all afflictions with the yellow icon, including Lung Damage, Brain Injury, Concussions, Heatstroke, Hernia, Hypothermia, and Poisoning.

Injectors can be crafted at any Pharmaceutical Station, at the materials cost of one Metabolic Agent and one Membrane. To have all kinds of materials on hand, I make sure to track the materials needed for important items so that I can more easily locate them in loot containers, in merchant stores, or anywhere else.

, at the materials cost of one Metabolic Agent and one Membrane. To have all kinds of materials on hand, I so that I can more easily locate them in loot containers, in merchant stores, or anywhere else. Injectors can also be bought from most medical suppliers or doctors.

Rather than curing it yourself, you can also ask virtually any doctor to cure your afflictions, but it is considerably more costly than healing yourself, even if you have to buy an Injector:

Find a doctor and tell them you need help.

Pay 500 credits to cure your afflictions (this will heal all your afflictions, not just Lung Damage). Alternatively, if you are also wounded, you can pay 750 credits to be completely healed.

(this will heal all your afflictions, not just Lung Damage).

If you don’t want to spend 500 credits to have a doctor cure your Lung Damage each time, you can usually buy an Injector from them for way less. Doctors can be found in pretty much every major and minor settlement.

