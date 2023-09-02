Starfield: All Status Effects and Afflictions, what they do, and how to heal them

I said doctor is there something I can take?

Sorry, space cowboy, nobody ever said traversing the stars would be safe, and Starfield sure does like to put you through your paces. There are multiple status effects in the game that you can get from combat or exploration. In this article, we’ll break them all down for you.

All status effects and how to cure them

Starfield works on a grouping system where all the status effects, while potentially being caused by different things, fall into those distinct groups. Those issues are then healed with specific items that you can find, make, or buy in the game. It is actually much easier to group everything based on the cures and discuss them that way. To cure any of the status effects, you need a medical item (called an aid item) with the relevant symbol.

Red Bandages Screenshot by Dot Esports Lacerations

Contusions

Puncture Wounds All these afflictions can be healed with Bandages.

Yellow Aerosol Screenshot by Dot Esports Brain Injury

Concussion

Heatstroke

Hernia

Hypothermia

Lung Damage

Poisoning

Radiation Poisoning All these afflictions can be healed with Injectors.

Orange Drops Screenshot by Dot Esports Burns

Frostbite All these afflictions can be healed with Heal Gel.

Purple Pill Screenshot by Dot Esports Infections This affliction can be healed with Antibiotics.

Blue Broken Bone Screenshot by Dot Esports Dislocations

Fractures

Sprain

Torn Muscles All these afflictions can be healed with Immobilizer.

The differences between injury severity

You will notice that the Health section of your main menu has a Prognosis segment when you are injured. This is the likelihood and speed at which your medical issue might heal on its own. If your prognosis is poor, get yourself to a doctor because it’s unlikely that the issue will heal any time soon.

Nothing is ever simple in Starfield, and sometimes you’ll get an injury so severe that you actually have multiple symptoms. You could suffer a nasty fall that delivers a number of symptoms and need a way to heal them all. You can find items that will heal multiple different types of symptoms. Infused Banages, for example, can heal Contusions, Lacerations, Puncture Wounds and also Burns and Frostbite.

Where to find doctors in Starfield

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The real heroes of Starfield, doctors, can be found in meds bays marked by green cross symbols all over the game. They are happy to heal up everything that is wrong with you for a price. The first Med Bay you will be close to is in The Well on Jemison. They are also a good place to buy and sell aid items, so don’t be shy about dropping some cash on the doctor’s services if you are in need.

It will cost the following amount of credits to get healed from different issues:

Heal all wounds – 400 Credits

Heal all afflictions – 500 Credits

Take care of all issues – 750 Credits

