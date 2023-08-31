Starfield: How to get to The Well in the MAST District on Jemison

When you arrive at Jemison in Starfield you will find yourself surrounded by lovely trees, glistening glass, and wonderful architecture. However, where there are riches, there are people who do not have that same wealth extended to them. Down in The Well, normal people go about their days far from the glitz and glamor.

How to find The Well in the MAST District

At some point, you will need to head down into The Well, most likely because you will have a mission that can only be completed if you go down there. The Well is not a bad place, but it definitely lacks the luxury of the main Jemison area.

The first way to get to The Well is through the train station in the MAST district. Make your way down the ramp into the station and turn to the left. Walking up the platform, past the signs, you will come to an elevator. This is a freight elevator and is nothing fancy. Step in and activate the panel on the front wall, and select The Well.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can also get to The Well through the Commercial District if you know where to look. To the left of the Terrabrew shop, right beside the luxury chocolate store, you will find yet another elevator that will take you down to The Well.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way to get to The Well is simply to wait until you get a mission that pops up for that area. In Starfield, you tend to have random missions pop up as you explore and stray near other people’s conversations, so make sure you are always wandering around Jemison to get as many missions as you can.

The most likely reason to head down into The Well is for a quest called Tapping the Grid. Things are going wrong with the electricity supply, and it is up to us to find out why. How quests can work in Starfield can also be a little odd. Some will populate under their own name, while others will appear under the Activities section in your quest log. Make sure you check both of them regularly to see what is happening in your game.

It’s actually completely possible to have a mission populate and not even realize it for hours, as Starfield is such a busy game with so much to do.

About the author