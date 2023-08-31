Starfield: How to access the locked junction box in Tapping the Grid – puzzle solution

While playing through the Tapping the Grid mission in Starfield, players will need to help Louisa Reyez to figure out why power can suddenly go out in The Well. Most of the junction boxes are easy to get to, but the last one is locked away behind a little puzzle.

How to access the locked junction box in Tapping the Grid

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The last junction box that you need to get to the help Reyez is locked behind a yellow door. She will mention that she forgot this, and while she did some work here previously, she also cannot remember how to get into the locked area.

If you look to the left, you will see four different consoles on the wall. Each one controls and diverts the local power supply, and if you get them all in the right place, you will be able to open the locked door and get to the final junction box inside.

The trick is to get all the lights to turn green at the top of the window in the back, and the good news is that this is actually quite easy to do. Open the two consoles on the left, interact with the buttons there, and both the sets of lights at the top will activate, and the door will open.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, you can turn around and walk through the open door, and get to the final junction box that is behind it. Go and meet Reyez afterward, and it turns out she will need even more help from you. This will result in an even more awkward to get to the junction box and a decision that you will need to make about who gets some very important information.

While you are on your way to Reyez, make sure you look out for any security guards. Walking near one should prompt a new mission to populate, telling you to visit a character called Sergeant Yumi at the security office. Yumi turns out to be a solid source of work, so if you don’t get it to pop this time, keep your eyes open for other security guards and make sure you walk past them until you get the invite to visit with Yumi.

