How to get beryllium in Starfield

Crafting and research in Starfield require specific inorganic materials, including beryllium. There are tons of different resources waiting to be found in Starfield, though this means that pinning down one exact material can be tricky.

You will encounter beryllium during the first moments of Starfield on the Argos mines, extracting beryllium under Supervisor Lin. The measly four beryllium nodes you mine during this intro won’t take you far however, and you might quickly need to find more of this plentiful resource. If you are looking for beryllium in Starfield, this is where you need to look.

Where to purchase Beryllium in Starfield

Unlike some of the rarer resources in Starfield, you can actually purchase beryllium at several different merchants. Jemison Mercantile in New Atlantis and Jane’s Goods in Cydonia both carry an abundance of beryllium. Jane’s Goods can be found in the Residential area of Cydonia, on the planet Mars, whereas Jemison Mercantile is in the Commercial District of New Atlantis.

Both merchants carry large amounts of common and rare resources and materials. If whatever project you are working on requires a lot of beryllium, I recommend bringing a companion to help you share the load. Thankfully, resources such as beryllium go for fairly cheap, so you won’t need to worry about breaking the bank.

Where to find Beryllium in Starfield

This Star System is hidden away in the bottom of the map | Screenshot by Dot Esports You won’t find too much Beryllium on the surface | Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you don’t want to spend the credits, you can always find beryllium yourself. Note that since beryllium is not a common resource, you might want to invest points into your Geology and Scanning skills. The best place I have found to farm beryllium is on the planet Magnar, found within the Delta Pavonis System. Use the images above to help navigate across your Star Map.

In my experience, I did not find too much beryllium on the surface of Magnar. Instead, I went to several points of interest that led to underground areas, which offered far more beryllium. Of course, Starfield is filled with hundreds of different planets and moons to explore. If you want to see if your location might contain the resource, be sure to scan its surface before landing.

