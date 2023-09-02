How to find Silver in Starfield

There are tons of resources available in Starfield, and Silver is one of them. You’ll be able to find Silver in multiple places making it one of the easier resources to acquire for crafting and quests.

Like every other mineral and item in the game, Silver is tradable. You’ll be able to find several traders who are more than happy to take your items and exchange them for credits. You won’t have to travel far to find Silver, and after scouring planet after planet, I’ve found the perfect spot to find Silver in Starfield.

Where to find Silver in Starfield

Head to Kreet to find Silver. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Despite searching planet after planet, there really was no need to. You’ll be able to find plenty of Silver on the planet Kreet.

For those either too far or too new into the story, Kreet is one of the first planets you visit. You’ll be able to find a selection of different minerals on Kreet.

The best way to find out if a particular planet has the resources you’re looking for is by flying as close to the planet as possible. You’ll be able to see all the resources and whether the planet is safe enough to trek across.

Once you’ve landed on Kreet, simply go for a wander. You’ll be able to find it alongside tons of Lead and Iron ore scattered around the rocky terrain. Keep an eye out for the “Ag” elemental abbreviation. Another great planet to search for Silver is Magnar if it’s a little closer to your current location.

You’ll also be able to trade for Silver with Vendors such as:

Wen Tseng

Dietrich Sieghart

Amoli Bava

Saburo Okadugbo

You’ll be able to use Silver ​​for crafting personal weapon mods, upgrading equipment, and making the various bases and outposts in Starfield.

Make sure you’ve reached a high enough level to cut Silver, otherwise, you’ll be cutting for nothing. This is where heading to vendors might be the best option.

About the author