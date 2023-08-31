The best skills to level up first in Starfield

In Starfield, skills pay the bills. Having access to the right skills can really make life much easier when you are tracking a bounty through space or trying to crack a difficult safe. As you play, you will earn skill points, and knowing where to invest them is a great advantage right from the start of the game.

The best skills to level up early in Starfield

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Weight Lifting

I cannot tell you how much this will benefit you. The weight you carry in Starfield really matters, as it can sap your oxygen quickly if you are carrying too much. The Weight Lifting skill will allow you to carry much more, up to 100 kilograms extra, when you have it fully ranked up. This one is a must, as you will find yourself grabbing lots of loot off the bodies you will leave in your way.

Security

The Security skill will allow you to try and hack tougher safes. While you can always use a Digipick to try and break into novice-level locks, trying to get into anything more advanced will mean you need to invest in this skill. You can also start finding advanced and expert-level safes quite early in the game, and being able to crack them can result in some great weapons and loot coming your way. Given that safes can contain all manner of interesting items, such as Legendary weapons, this is an important one.

Stealth

Don’t get me wrong, you can sneak around from the very start of Starfield, but it really gets going after you invest a point in the Stealth system. This will take the shroud off the mechanics of sneaking and give you a stealth meter that shows your detection levels. You will also gain additional damage with sneak attacks while using suppressed weapons. You might be grateful for the ability to be sneaky when you are stealing and selling contraband all over the galaxy.

Boost Pack Training

Definitely don’t sleep on Boost Pack Training, as it will solve a serious early-game problem. When you start playing, you will run into the oxygen issue. This is essentially a fatigue mechanic, and the boost pack will allow you to bypass it to a degree. Run a few steps, then boost a little, and while in the air, you will get back much of your oxygen, allowing you to repeat the process and quickly traverse locations. Once you get the cadence of it down, it is the only way to travel in Starfield. You will get your first boost pack when you arrive at a place called The Lodge at New Atlantis, so make sure you invest in your boost pack training shortly after.

Piloting

The first level of piloting will allow you to use your ship’s thrusters, but after that, it gets even more interesting. If you want to fly some of the better ships, then you will need to upgrade this skill even more. Rank 3 will allow you to fly the B-class ships, and Rank 4 will allow you to fly the C-class ships. Due to the way that ranking up skills works (more on that later), this might take a little time, so start investing early. Your ability to pilot some of the harder-hitting ships will really matter in missions like the Eye of the Storm.

Targeting Control Systems

Targeting control systems will allow you to pick specific targets on enemy ships. This is vital if you want to board them, as you can take out their engines and weapons and then happily board them for some close-quarters fighting.

Astrodynamics

If you plan to do a lot of exploring among the stars, you will want this skill as it will reduce the amount of fuel required for jumps. This means you can travel further and essentially explore faster. As Rank 4, you can travel 50% further with the same fuel, and it would take a considerable financial investment to buy a ship that could give you that increased range.

Theft

The Theft skill will allow you to pickpocket characters, which is a very useful skill. Combine this with stealth to stay out of sight, then get whatever valuables they have without them realizing it. This can be especially useful against enemies in combat situations, as you can often steal Med Packs from them.

How to earn skill points in Starfield

Earning skill points to invest is actually quite easy. Finishing missions, exploring new areas, performing research, and killing enemies will all earn you experience. Every time you level up, you gain a skill point, and you can then spend that skill point on a skill.

Where things get interesting is how you rank up those skills, and that mechanic means you cannot stuff stack up skill points and then invest loads of them in hitting max rank when you decide you want something to be fully ranked.

How ranking up skills works

Ranking up skills in Starfield means you need to finish specific challenges that are set each time you purchase a new skill level. For example, if you get Boost Pack Training to Rank 2, you will need to use the boost back 25 times during combat to be able to level it up to Rank 3, and you will then need to spend a skill point to do so.

At Rank 1, the Targeting Control System requires you to get five kills while using the system to be able to unlock Rank 2. Each skill and each rank will come with a new challenge for you to complete before you will be able to spend another skill point to get the next rank. This means you cannot store skill points and then just dump them all into a skill when you need it.

What is the max level in Starfield?

The developers have confirmed that there is no max level in Starfield. You can just stay earning levels for as long as you want. There is a maximum number of skill points that you actually need to max out all the skills, however. The most important factor for your skills will really be your playstyle. If you want to play stealthy, socially savvy, or incredibly violently, go with the appropriate skills, and you’ll have a good time.

If you have yet to dive into the game and are simply researching for when you will start your own Starfield adventure, be sure to check out the best backgrounds to take during character creation. Each one gives you a valuable headstart on specific skills.

